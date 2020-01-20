Here are the latest Associated Press West Virginia boys and girls high school basketball polls.
Boys
CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
TeamRecordPtsPrv
Class AAA
1. Cabell Midland (8)8-0982
2. Morgantown (1)10-1903
3. University (1)9-3821
4. Wheeling Park9-2694
5. Martinsburg7-2615
6. Hedgesville10-2506
7. George Washington7-4327
8. Parkersburg South6-32110
9. Woodrow Wilson6-418NR
10. South Charleston6-4138
Others receiving votes: Huntington 12, Capital 2, Buckhannon-Upshur 1, St. Albans 1.
Class AA
1. Shady Spring (9)10-0992
2. Chapmanville (1)10-2901
3. Logan9-3745
4. Poca9-2663
5. North Marion10-0556
6. Bluefield7-3544
7. Robert C. Byrd7-2427
8. Bridgeport8-2318
9. Man7-113NR
10. Frankfort8-211NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln County 5, Scott 4, Mingo Central 3, Berkeley Springs 1, Braxton County 1, Clay County 1.
Class A
1. Williamstown (9)12-0991
2. Wheeling Central (1)10-3813
3. Charleston Catholic7-2732
4. Parkersburg Catholic7-2624
5. Greater Beckley Christian8-3575
6. Greenbrier West8-0566
7. Clay-Battelle9-1328
8. Magnolia10-226T9
9. Notre Dame8-325T9
10. Pendleton County9-018NR
Others receiving votes: Webster County 12, Saint Joseph Central 4, Tug Valley 4, Madonna 1.
Girls
CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
TeamRecordPtsPrv
Class AAA
1. Wheeling Park (5)13-1851
2. Cabell Midland (2)12-0822
3. Greenbrier East (1)9-1713
4. Parkersburg (1)9-5654
5. South Charleston8-2505
6. George Washington7-3488
7. University8-4289
7. Woodrow Wilson7-2287
9. Martinsburg6-22310
10. Huntington8-4156
Others receiving votes: None.
Class AA
1. North Marion (9)11-0901
2. Winfield10-1762
3. Frankfort11-1743
4. Wayne11-1634
5. Fairmont Senior9-2575
6. Lincoln7-3366
7. Nitro9-3307
8. Chapmanville9-3218
9. Westside9-3169
10. Wyoming East8-313NR
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 12, Lincoln County 4, PikeView 3.
Class A
1. Saint Joseph Central (9)14-0901
2. Parkersburg Catholic12-0812
3. Summers County10-3673
4. Pocahontas County11-3654
5. Gilmer County10-2495
6. Wheeling Central8-6476
7. Tug Valley9-3337
8. Tucker County7-4198
9. St. Marys8-21710
(tie) Williamstown8-4179
Others receiving votes: Madonna 6, Cameron 4.