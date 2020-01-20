Shady

Coach Ronnie Olson's Shady Spring boys basketball team is ranked No. 1 in Class AA in the latest Associated Press poll.

Here are the latest Associated Press West Virginia boys and girls high school basketball polls.

 

Boys

CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv

Class AAA

1. Cabell Midland (8)8-0982

2. Morgantown (1)10-1903

3. University (1)9-3821

4. Wheeling Park9-2694

5. Martinsburg7-2615

6. Hedgesville10-2506

7. George Washington7-4327

8. Parkersburg South6-32110

9. Woodrow Wilson6-418NR

10. South Charleston6-4138

Others receiving votes: Huntington 12, Capital 2, Buckhannon-Upshur 1, St. Albans 1.

Class AA

1. Shady Spring (9)10-0992

2. Chapmanville (1)10-2901

3. Logan9-3745

4. Poca9-2663

5. North Marion10-0556

6. Bluefield7-3544

7. Robert C. Byrd7-2427

8. Bridgeport8-2318

9. Man7-113NR

10. Frankfort8-211NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln County 5, Scott 4, Mingo Central 3, Berkeley Springs 1, Braxton County 1, Clay County 1.

Class A

1. Williamstown (9)12-0991

2. Wheeling Central (1)10-3813

3. Charleston Catholic7-2732

4. Parkersburg Catholic7-2624

5. Greater Beckley Christian8-3575

6. Greenbrier West8-0566

7. Clay-Battelle9-1328

8. Magnolia10-226T9

9. Notre Dame8-325T9

10. Pendleton County9-018NR

Others receiving votes: Webster County 12, Saint Joseph Central 4, Tug Valley 4, Madonna 1.

 

Girls

CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (5)13-1851

2. Cabell Midland (2)12-0822

3. Greenbrier East (1)9-1713

4. Parkersburg (1)9-5654

5. South Charleston8-2505

6. George Washington7-3488

7. University8-4289

7. Woodrow Wilson7-2287

9. Martinsburg6-22310

10. Huntington8-4156

Others receiving votes: None.

Class AA

1. North Marion (9)11-0901

2. Winfield10-1762

3. Frankfort11-1743

4. Wayne11-1634

5. Fairmont Senior9-2575

6. Lincoln7-3366

7. Nitro9-3307

8. Chapmanville9-3218

9. Westside9-3169

10. Wyoming East8-313NR

Others receiving votes: Braxton County 12, Lincoln County 4, PikeView 3.

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (9)14-0901

2. Parkersburg Catholic12-0812

3. Summers County10-3673

4. Pocahontas County11-3654

5. Gilmer County10-2495

6. Wheeling Central8-6476

7. Tug Valley9-3337

8. Tucker County7-4198

9. St. Marys8-21710

(tie) Williamstown8-4179

Others receiving votes: Madonna 6, Cameron 4.

