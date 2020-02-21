Shady Spring archery tournament this weekend

The 10th annual Shady Spring Invitational Archery Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Shady Spring Middle School.
A total of 550 archers representing 35 schools from across the state will be there.
There will be 14 elementary schools, 11 middle schools and 10 high schools.
Local schools set to compete are Crescent, Hollywood and Peterstown elementary schools; Shady Spring, Park, Independence, Peterstown and Summers County middle schools; and Shady Spring, James Monroe and Summers County high schools.
The tournament will get a light start today at 6 p.m. with two flights.
The big day is Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The elementary schools will kick things off, followed by the middle schools and finally the high schools.
Regular season tournaments serve as tuneups for the Archery in the Schools state tournament, which is set for Saturday, March 28, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex at Marshall Univeristy.