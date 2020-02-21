Shady Spring archery tournament this weekend

Chris Jackson/The Register-HeraldThe 10th annual Shady Spring Invitational Archery Tournament will be held today and Saturday at Shady Spring Middle School. A total of 550 archers representing 14 elementary schools, 11 middle schools and 10 high schools will compete. The weekend will get a light start Friday at 6 p.m. with two flights. Saturday will be the big day, starting at 8 a.m.