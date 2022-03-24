The Shady Spring archery teams have had a successful season, and head coach William York thanks they are capable of even more.
Everyone will find out this Saturday at the annual West Virginia Archery in the Schools state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The middle school archers will start at noon, followed by the high school at 3 p.m.
Both the Shady Spring middle school and high school teams were among the seven to qualify for the tournament. The high school team posted a qualifying score of 3321 and the middle school turned in a 3204.
"Both of those teams have got good chances this year if they really stay focused," York said.
The high school team will send 20 archers to the state tournament, while the middle school team will send the limit of 24.
Juniors Jonah Bennett and Autumn Canada both have turned in a 290 for the high school team. Several others have shot in the 280s.
"The high school team is real dominant if they want to be," York said. "They really haven't put the scores up that they should yet and they're still one of the best teams in the state. They should do really well at states. They've put some good scores up, but they haven't put the scores up that they're capable of yet."
The high scorer for the middle school team has been Ella Gray at 290, and Evan Romage has a 280. Both are eight-graders.
York is excited about the middle school team's gradual progression.
"The middle school team has really been a great surprise," he said. "They started off slow, then they just decided all of a sudden they wanted to shoot this year. They're No. 2 in the state right now going into the state tournament."
Qualifying scores are based on performances at any tournament competed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28. The Tigers also competed at tournaments in Peterstown and Summers County last weekend to warm up for the state tournament.
"This year started out kind of slow. It was rough. Everybody was trying to get out of the Covid year," York said. "We were able to go to some tournaments. We had to put some together at the last minute. We've been to some at Peterstown and Summers County, and Elkview. We've been to four tournaments this year, so it's been kind of nice."
The rest of the high school team is made up of: Brooke Bennett, Maggie Boblett, Adrian Carag, Zoe Crook, Brian Evans, Laken Gentry, Brayden Jarrell, Gracie Johnson, Anderson Kim, Greyson Miles, Abigail Okes, Alex Redden, Alexis Redden, Noah Stafford, Uriah Stover, Abigail Szuch, John Taylor and Vaughn York.
Rounding out the middle school team are: Caroline Adkins, Bryce Collins, Sullivan Hamrick, David Haralston, Connor Hoffman, Hanna Holliday, Lucas Houchins, Jamie Johns, Kaylee Jude, Jocelyn Lafferty, Hunter Lilly, Tucker Lilly, Liz Lynch, Cullen McVey, Jameson Metzger, Anthony Moore, Emily Mullins, Austin Okes, Colby Skaggs, Lilly Stumpf, Zak Waddell and Alexis Welch.
York was sure to express his thanks for all the support he has received while battling an illness this season.
"I want to thank both administrations at both schools for letting us have the teams this year," he said. "My assistant coach Ronnie Stover and some of the parents for helping me. The parents have been really good to me and I appreciate that. I couldn't have done it this season without them."
l l l
Peterstown Elementary also qualified as a team.
Other individual qualifiers from the area are:
Middle school: Maddox Cochran (Independence); Emma Angell, Pipestem Christian; Trinity Hill (Peterstown); Danni Dunbar (Peterstown).
High school: Easton Dickerson (Summers County); Nathan Angell (Summers County); Carolyn Clarkson (James Monroe); Elizabeth Adkins (James Monroe); Emilee Smith (Summers County).
