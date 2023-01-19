The road to a miniature milestone came a bit later than members of the Shady Spring senior class hoped.
And they’d trade it for a chance to replay the 2022 state championship when the Tigers lost to Fairmont Senior on a last-second shot.
But Thursday the five-man senior class reached its 70th victory with an 88-25 victory against coach Ronnie Olson’s alma mater and Raleigh County rival Independence. The list is long on accomplishments for the seniors, who have a state title in two championship appearances and two regional titles, and it might have been more, but their freshman year ended the day of the Region 3 co-final by Covid. They set the school record with 25 wins last season.
This senior class is eight behind the senior class record of 2021 – Todd Duncan. Last year’s would have been a record but there were no seniors on that squad.
The game Thursday at Coal City was lopsided as expected, with Shady jumping to a 26-4 lead after one and 43-13 at the half.
The game was turned over to the respective junior varsity teams in the fourth and Shady held the Patriots to just three points on a near half-court shot by Zach Smith, a former player at Shady Spring, at the buzzer.
The seniors accounted for 52 of the Tigers’ points and retired at the end of the third quarter. Braden Chapman led the way with 19, Cam Manns had 15, Cole Chapman 12, Sam Jordan four and Jaedan Holstein two.
Ammar Maxwell had 10.
Independence was led by Cyrus Goodson’s 13, and he had three blocked shots.
Shady did what it does, causing turnover after turnover to get runouts and easy baskets and take control of the game early.
“I would want to say that our game is contingent on turning people over, but we can win it not turning people over, but we are very, very hard to beat when we turn people over,” Olson said.
“That’s something we have struggled with all season but believe it or not, the last few games we had cut that in half,” Independence coach Shawn Jenkins said. “We cut it way down Friday (in a win against his former team, Westside). and we even cut it down Saturday in our game with Sissonville. We’ve gotten better at it but (Shady) has a different level. A different level of pressing, a different level of putting pressure on you. They are totally legit. I’ve never had nothing but respect for those guys.”
Olson smiled as his senior group was told they had reached their 70th win.
“Pretty awesome,” Olson said, a little overcome by emotion as the season starts its descent toward the postseason. “I don’t know if you ever have a team that can say they got to 70 wins halfway through the senior season.
“They are a special group, and you can go on and on and on about them, but that’s what they are, special young men. People may not cheer for us when we play them but if you can’t support these guys and the way they play basketball you just aren’t looking at things right.”
The Tigers have set the standard for what other teams in the area aspire to be. One of those Jenkins, who has spent several seasons – and the entirety of careers of the Chapman twins, Holstein, Manns and Jordan, the Shady Senior 5 – watching the maturation of the Shady Spring machine.
“I was watching the Chapman boys tonight and I thought, ‘I remember when they started, they were little, small.’ They are grown men out there now among boys. They just have a fabulous basketball team.”
Jenkins has a young core group with a middle school team that has some talent.
A chance at playing the juggernaut that has been Shady basketball offered him a teaching point.
“I told some of our younger guys, ‘You see that? That’s where you’ve got to want to be. and to get there it takes you living in the gym, it takes you staying in the weight room, it takes you playing basketball, it takes you working hard. It can’t just be a seasonal thing. It has to be a yearly thing.’
“That’s what they do. They stay in the gym. They don’t go in there and say, ‘let’s play two on two.’ They go in and work on their game and they put up the shots they are going to take in the game. They are dedicated.”
For Jenkins, he hopes to have given his team a look to the future when he scheduled the Tigers.
“Our middle school team is really good right now,” Jenkins said. “So, we do have a chance. We have a chance to build this program. It’s still a process right now. It’s going to take some time to do that. But we do have a chance. We have several good players who are coming in. We have several good young kids right now. I have two freshmen that I dress varsity and another on the JV team I think has some real potential to be a good player. There is a lot to look forward to here.”
For Olson, it was a chance to work out some kinks and get his bench some action before a key trip to Logan Saturday at 4 p.m.
The realization that his time with his seniors is starting to wind down is something that has started to set in for Olson.
“I was talking to Cole in the hallway today and I said, ‘Man, I don’t know what I’m going to do without you guys.’ I got emotional. I’ve had a lot of good ones, Ryan Riffe, Stevie (Williams), Tommy (Williams) and they all mean a lot to me,” Olson said.
“You’re talking about guys who have fought on the varsity trenches for four years and that’s a long time. A lot of games, a lot of situations and a lot of heated battles. To sit here and say I don’t have an emotional attachment to these young men, I would be lying. Senior Night, the end of the season, whichever way it goes, hopefully we are cutting those nets down in Charleston but it’s going to be very tough for me to swallow. I don’t know how I’m going to approach the game of basketball without them. I know next year our team is going to be phenomenal and hopefully will compete for another state title, but I’ve leaned on these (seniors) and I’ve been dependent on them and they are a special group.”
He is hoping to watch it play out through March.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 6 5-6 19, Sam Jordan 2 0-0 4, Ammar Maxwell 5 0-0 10, Ty Austin 2 0-0 5, Gavin Davis 2 0-0 4, Cole Chapman 4 0-0 12, Jack Williams 3 0-0 6, Jaedan Holstein 1 0-0 2, Jalon Bailey 1 0-0 2, Khi Olson 2 0-0 5, Brody Radford 2 0-0 5, Nate Richmond 0 0-0 0, Braeden Johnston 1 0-0 2, Cam Manns 5 2-4 15, Brady Green 0 0-0 0. Totals: 35 7-10 88.
Independence 25
Jordan James 0 0-0 0, Cyrus Goodson 6 0-0 13, Chris Lilly 1 0-0 3, Corey Shumate 3 0-0 6, Zach Smith 1 0-0 3, Sylas Nelson 0 0-0 0, Colton Hughes 0 0-2 0, Jordan Harvey 0 0-0 0, J.D. Monroe 0 0-0 0, Jamiron Henderson 0 0-0 0, Ashton Arthur 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 0-2 25.
Shady Spring 26 17 25 30 — 88
Independence 4 9 9 3 — 25
Three-point field goals – SS: 11 (B. Chapman 2, Austin 1, C. Chapman 4, Olson 1, Manns 3), I: 3 (Goodson 1, Lilly 1, Smith 1). Fouled out: none.
