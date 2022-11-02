Talk about a baptism under fire.
“You don’t realize the pressure,” veteran senior Shady Spring volleyball standout Chloe Thompson said. “Me and Meg (senior teammate Meg Williams) came in as freshmen and were immediately put into that. We went straight into the state championship. For us it was new, but those (veteran) girls showed us what do, they took us under their wing, showed us what we needed to do after they left and hopefully that’s what we have continued to do.”
They’ve continued to do it, all right.
Since finishing runner-up that first season, they have won a state championship (2020), finished runner-up against Philip Barbour (2021) and are on the verge of a fourth straight sectional title. They have won 57 straight matches against Class AA Region 3 teams over the senior duo’s careers, and were at it again Wednesday, beating Herbert Hoover 3-0, taking the match 25-17, 25-12, 25-15.
As they have been through their entire highly-decorated careers, the senior duo was right in the middle of things, with booming kills that have been a signature of the Shady Spring program.
The Shady program had no shortage of outstanding players through the careers of Thompson and Williams. Bradlea Hayhurst and Rylee Wiseman were the senior leaders who took the two freshmen during that first year and taught them all they knew.
“The great thing about both my seniors is they are great role models,” coach Kelly Williams said. “They have great personalities, they are super friendly, they are super mellow girls. I think they learned that from the older players. The championship team was a phenomenal team of leaders. Brooke Presley, Ashley Farruggia, Aly Holdren, those girls truly had a great time playing ball. and these girls soaked it all in. Those leaders are here today because of the success they had at that time.”
As such they have passed along what they have learned, a pipeline of success that shows in the record of 162-16-4 over their career.
Thompson, who recorded her 1,000th dig Tuesday night (she and Williams each recorded their 1,000th kill in the season opener this year and Williams earlier had her 1,000th dig), said her one pearl of wisdom she would pass along, earned through years of experience, is simple.
“I learned that nothing comes easy and to get a position on the Shady team you have to work all the way around,” Thompson said. “You can’t be great at just one thing. You have to work hard and prove yourself all the way around the court.”
It’s work ethic by example for Williams.
“(Being a member of the Shady program) was something I looked forward to,” said Williams, daughter of the coach, with basketball standout brothers on either side (older brother Tommy, younger brother Jack). “Even when Mom came up here her first year I was practicing with the team, trying to get better overall so I could be out on that floor playing and doing what I could do.”
Coach Williams is high on her seniors, who will soon culminate an illustrious career together at Shady Spring.
Of Thompson, she said, “Chloe has always been a leader. She’s played since she was a freshman. I watched her play growing up. Chloe is a dynamic hitter, she is a great leader, she is charismatic. She brings the whole game, her court sense — being able to put the ball where it needs to be – is phenomenal. She brings the whole package when she plays.”
On Meg Williams she said, “When she was a freshman, she was an outside hitter, but she moved to the middle. Both girls are versatile players. Meg is a dynamic hitter. too. She brings a force to the middle with her blocking and her hitting.”
The two not only will go out together with what they hope is another state championship run, but they have both committed to Concord and continuing as teammates with a new twist — as roommates.
“It’s been amazing,” Thompson said of her friend since elementary school, teammate since sixth grade. “We challenge each other on and off the court. We are really close off the court, too. We’ve both committed to Concord and we’re going to be roommates so we will continue to have that dynamic duo on and off the court.”
“It’s great because I know how Chloe plays and I know I can count on her if I need to do something,” Williams said.
Shady isn’t deep, but it is ultra-talented and that was evident in the first set, when junior middle hitter Camille Testerman went out with a dislocated, potentially broken, finger.
“Losing Camille was almost a freak-out moment,” Coach Williams said. “Sometimes teams would not be able to come back from that. But we have girls who are trained, and they were ready. Play time is something everybody struggles (with). But when you are called on you have to be ready. Kadence (Stump) went in and did a great job, Alivia (Stover) went in as a freshman and did a great job. They didn’t hesitate, they knew what their job was.”
“I think that we had a rocky start considering our all-state position Camille Testerman started the game with a dislocated finger,” Thompson said. “I think that shows how versatile our team is because we were able to just go right on after that and continue our play and our game and still came out successful in the end.”
“I think we definitely did a god job after losing one of our main players. We definitely bounced back and worked together,” Meg Williams said.
Shady Spring improved its overall match record to 47-4-1 and the Tigers also improved to 15-0 against Region 3 teams this year and have not lost a set dating to a 3-1 Region 3 championship loss to Independence on Nov. 3, 2018.
Independence beat Nicholas Couty 3-2 in an elimination game and did so in comeback fashion, 14-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12.
Herbert Hoover then beat Independence 3-0 and will face Shady Spring again Thursday in the Section 1 championship at 6 p.m.
