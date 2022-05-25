Shady scores six runs in the top of the eighth to stun Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. — Opportunity knocked, and there were Tigers ready to answer.
In a duel that took an extra inning to complete, the Shady Spring Tigers put up half a dozen runs in the final frame to defeat the Bluefield Beavers 11-5 on Wednesday as the first game of the Class AA, Region 3 baseball tournament finally got underway.
Rain and wet grounds had postponed the first two tries at launching the regional, a best-two-out-of-three series, on Bowen Field at Charles A. Peters Ballpark.
The weather dried out after that, but a stiff wind blowing in from left field vexed several efforts to deal with fly balls most of the evening.
In the bottom of the first, three of Bluefield’s first four batters touched all the bases to give the Beavers (19-7) an opportunistic 3-0 margin.
Speedy Bryson Redmond turned a slice up the left-field line into a triple. The next batter, Boo Fuller, took off for first on a dropped third strike, and Shady Spring catcher Tyler Reed threw to first. Meanwhile, Redmond dashed home.
Hunter Harmon parlayed a single into a 2-0 lead when he got to the plate on Shady’s second error of the inning. Trenton Swauger, running for pitcher Kerry Collins, came home as the second out was recorded.
“We got a few errors in that first inning,” said Shady Spring head coach Jordan Meadows. “You could kind of see their heads bow down. I told them, ‘Just keep the energy. One at a time. Find a way to win.’ … We just chipped away, chipped away.”
The Tigers (25-8) clawed back. Starting pitcher Cameron Manns struck out the next four Bluefield batters, buying some time for the Shady Spring bats.
In the top of the third, Jacob Meadows garnered the visitors’ first hit of the game, stole second, and Josh Lovell got him home with a two-out single to center field. In the next inning, Adam Richmond walked and eventually scored on Manns’ bunt single.
Tyler Mackey led off the fifth with a single for Shady Spring, and the Tigers took a 4-3 edge on a mighty 370-foot home run by senior Alex Johnston that cleared the wall near the American flag in left-center.
“He’s hit a few big bombs this year,” Jordan Meadows said, “but I think that was the biggest one. … He struggled, early in the year, but ever since sectionals, he’s gotten hot. He’s a great senior leader …”
Shady Spring’s lead didn’t last long. In the Bluefield half of the fifth, Davis Rockness and Redmond were both awarded bases on balls. That paid off in a big way when Harmon blasted his second double of the game, between a pair of outfielders, permitting both Rockness and Redmond to score for a 5-4 lead.
No one knew that those runs would be Bluefield’s last of the night.
The Tigers tied the battle 5-5 in the top of the seventh. Lovell led off the frame with a fly ball that was caught by the wind and landed to give him a triple. Lovell quickly scored the equalizer on a deep sacrifice fly by Johnston.
Johnston was called to the mound in the bottom of the inning as Manns reached his pitch-count limit. He proceeded to strike out five of the last six Bluefield batters.
That made him the winning pitcher when the Raleigh countians scored five times in the eighth, aided by RBI hits from Mackey, Lovell, Richmond and Evan Belcher.
“We just hit when we needed to, and found a way to win,” Jordan Meadows said.
The Tigers pounded out 13 hits. Belcher was 3 for 4 at bat, and Lovell was 3 for 5 with triples in both of the last two innings. Johnston drove in three runs.
Manns struck out 13 Bluefield batters and gave up seven hits in six-plus innings, while Johnston closed it out by not allowing a Beaver on base in the last two frames.