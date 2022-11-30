Shady Spring volleyball coach Kelly Williams remembers being at a middle school game several years ago and seeing Shady Spring’s Chloe Thompson doing a “jump serve” as a sixth-grader.
It was a wow moment for the coach.
“It was phenomenal,” Williams said. “It’s pretty much unheard of (at that level). You could just tell that she was determined to get it and be successful at it. She obviously practiced it. It was extremely effective at that age. To see a young person do those things at that age was spectacular.”
During a ceremony at the school gym Wednesday afternoon, Thompson signed her national letter of intent to Concord University where she will continue her education and her volleyball career.
Thompson, a two-time first-team all-state player, was a big part of a team that advanced to the state championship game all four years she was there, never lost a set to a Region 3 team and finished with an overall record of 167-17-4.
“Chloe has been here since she was a freshman and she was dominant all four years,” Williams said. “She’s really upped her game. She worked hard to get better in all aspects of her game. She’s a big part of the success that Shady Spring has had over the years and I’m so proud of her and excited for her to start a new chapter at Concord.”
Thompson remembered picking up that jump serve in elementary school.
“I was actually jump serving in fifth grade,” she said, noting she still has the Raleigh County Elementary record for serves. “For me it was constantly pushing myself. I’ve never had the height that seems necessary for volleyball. To me I had to work harder to jump higher and swing harder. It was bigger, faster, stronger.”
She hit the court at full force in high school. Thompson, who helped the team win the Class AA state title in 2020 when she was named second-team all-state, played in 427 career sets and had 1,524 kills, 1,066 digs, 97 blocks and 79 aces.
The 1,000 kills club illustrates her dedication to the game and why she had success in high school.
“I was really happy with my 1,000th kill just because that was something that really meant a lot to me going into high school,” Thompson said. “It’s something I always wanted to accomplish. I’ve always been a sucker for stats. Even in middle school I would video every game and do stats and try to figure out what I need to improve and do better. Once high school started, I was really a stickler on making sure it was a goal that was achievable.”
She has an extensive library of video of her games compiled by her stepdad Greg going back to her fourth-grade year.
The choice of Concord was a few years in the making, though Thompson didn’t see it until her official visit to the school.
“I have actually played travel volleyball through Concord University since I was around 14 and I never thought I wanted to go there,” Thompson said. “I toured other colleges but all around when I went (to Concord) the teammates and the coaches felt like a family community. I knew that I wasn’t a number or a statistic there. I felt like I would be a big part of the team.”
Her teammate Meg Williams is expected to ink with Concord as well.
Coach Williams said Thompson will leave a legacy at Shady Spring that is far more reaching than the state championship and runner-up finishes.
“Chloe always has a smile on her face, she is always positive, and she is a great teammate,” Williams said. “She is a wonderful community member. Chloe’s legacy is you keep pushing and you keep playing and thank the people that helped you and you keep moving on. You also work hard, and you try to reach your goals. When you’ve done that, and you feel success you’ve done something for yourself.”
“I would say that I’m extremely lucky,” Williams said. “I have worked very hard to get here but I’d like to give credit to my coaches and my teammates. I’m so lucky to be a part of this program all four years and played in the championship game all four years.”
She is looking forward to the challenge of the next level.
“I just want to keep growing as a player and as a person,” Thompson said. “I feel like I still have so much to learn about volleyball and hopefully that is the place where I can learn it.”
