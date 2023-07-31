Shady Spring baseball coach Jordan Meadows smiled when he talked about his recently graduated seniors Colten Tate and Adam Richmond.
The duo signed to continue their baseball careers in a dual ceremony on the field they called home Monday evening.
"They were both three-year starters, they were great for the program, and they had a lot of key hits,” Meadows said. “In 2022 one hits a key home run against Atticus (Goodson) and the other hits an in-the-nine-hole home run to win the sectional championship. I will remember stuff like that forever. Those two were big for the program.”
But if you ask them what they remember, it isn’t one singular moment, despite playing in back-to-back state tournaments.
“Our class stands out a lot,” Richmond said. “We had a lot of great skill through our entire lives playing. We always made it to states in Little League. In middle school we won some championships. And I think we really helped the Shady Spring program a lot.”
“Just going so far with Shady,” Tate said of his fondest memory. “I’ve played with Shady forever. I’ve always played with the same boys, and we’ve always done good.”
And now they will move on to the next level.
Richmond is headed to Fairmont State University, which found Richmond when Coach Matt Yurish was in Shady Spring to watch recent signee Cam Manns pitch against PikeView in the Region 3 tournament.
“It was kind of surprising that he reached out after the game,” Richmond said. “It mostly consisted of my size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and my baserunning. He saw my Twitter profile and knew I could hit. It’s a great campus. One of my best friends I’ve been playing with since T-ball is going there. That made my decision easy. Of course, I want to play with Cam as long as I can.”
Richmond had a knack for getting on base, with an on-base percentage of .597 during his senior year. He hit .343 (third on the team) and he scored 32 runs, getting on base 24 times via a hit, a team-best 34 walks and he was hit by a pitch 13 times. He had a team-best 25 steals.
All those components make up his game and he never really had a chance to flash his power potential his final year.
“I just tried to be a leader, and lead by example, with hustle,” Richmond said. “I’ll do my job by any means possible, and I always give it 100 percent when I’m out there. I always try to get the guys up in the dugout and be a spark.”
Richmond feels like he will earn a spot early and make things happen. After playing predominantly at first for the Tigers, he will be moving to the outfield, and he did that this summer.
He tells a story about his first game in the outfield, and it gives a glimpse into his baseball mentality.
“We played this team, Marlins, and they had 40 guys, 40 Division I guys,” Richmond said. “They were hitting shots to the outfield the entire time. There was one hit to left field, it was my first fly ball in about two years, and he hit it up against the wall. And I didn’t know where the warning track was because I wasn’t used to playing out there. I just go sprinting into the wall. I caught it, of course. But it was wall and then catch and there was no padding at all.”
After being plunked 13 times, that was no problem.
Tate didn’t think he was going to play baseball after the state tournament ended.
“It was hard seeing my senior year end, but then I decided that I wanted to play college ball and I got a real good opportunity (at Southwest Virginia Community College),” Tate said. “I never thought I was going to play college ball. I was wanting to go straight into work after high school. But then I decided I wanted to get more schooling and it was even better that I got to play baseball along with that, too.”
He has already got his career set up.
“I’m going to study electronics. I’ve got my journeyman’s (certification as an electrical technician) and I want to continue with that.”
On the diamond, consistency is his strong point, Tate said.
This season he hit .303, scored 37 runs and knocked in 26 and led the team with three home runs.
“They will get a player who is going to be consistent and ready to play,” Tate said of what he will bring to the table at the next level.
The future electrician certainly had a few sparkling moments, including a 79-pitch effort to beat Nicholas County and keep Shady alive in the sectional tournament.
