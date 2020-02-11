Girls
Shady Spring 45,
Greenbrier West 35
Kierra Richmond filled up the stat sheet with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals as Shady Spring defeated Greenbrier West 45-35.
Kacey Poe added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Tigers (7-9). Liv Tabit pulled down 10 boards.
Julie Agee led Greenbrier West with 14 points and Kenley Posten had 10.
Shady will host Riverside on Wednesday. The Lady Cavaliers will welcome Summers County tonight.
Greenbrier West
Julie Agee 14, Kenley Posten 10, Camryn Dorsey 3, Brooklyn Morgan 6, Natalie Bauer 2.
Shady Spring
Kacey Poe 12, Kellie Adkins 5, Brooklyn Gibson 7, Kierra Richmond 21.
GW 3 10 15 7 — 35
SS 12 10 10 13 — 45
Three-point goals: GW: 0; SS: 2 (Poe 2). Fouled out: GW: Julie Agee, Natalie Agee.
Midland Trail 77,
Meadow Bridge 31
meadow bridge — Emily Dickerson scored 21 points and Meghan Gill added 10 as Midland Trail defeated Meadow Bridge 77-31.
Karli Jo Pomeroy led Meadow Bridge (6-13) with 10.
Trail (12-6) will host Oak Hill on Thursday while the Lady Wildcats go to Greater Beckley Christian for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Midland Trail (12-6)
Malerie Hendrick 9, Taylor Harrell 6, Kyleigh Jackson 7, Emily Dickerson 21, Meghan Gill 10, Taylor Perry 6, Gracie Ferrell 4, Jolee Stephenson 3, Rosie Moore 2, Hillery Hendrick 2, MaKenzie Kesler 2, Mia Nickols 5.
Meadow Bridge (6-13)
Annabelle Woods 9, Karli Jo Pomeroy 10, Summer Bragg 7, Chelsea Chester 1, Erin Price 1, Jasmine Ennis 1, Ashley Fox 2.
MT 25 15 23 12 — 77
MB 11 4 9 7 — 31
Three-point goals: MT: 4 (M. Hendrick, Jackson, Dickerson 2); MB: 1 (Pomeroy). Fouled out: none.
Boys
Nicholas County 79, Petersburg 42
institute — Nicholas County led 55-18 at halftime and rolled to a 79-42 win over Petersburg in the Little General Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State.
Ryan Keener led the Grizzlies (3-15) with 16 points. Rylee Nicholas added 14 and Cooper Donahue 12.
Petersburg (5-15) got 11 points from Lane Huffman.
Nicholas will host Roane County tonight.
Petersburg (5-15)
Charlie Moomaw 4, Dalton Lough 7, Cody Nuzum 1, Lane Huffman 11, Bumby Vanmeter 2, Jacob Hawk 6, Matt Vanmeter 4, Kahner Turner 7.
Nicholas County (3-15)
Colby Pishner 4, Rylee Nicholas 14, Travis Smith 5, D.J. Coomes 9, Ryan Keener 16, Jordan McKinney 7, Wes Hill 5, Cooper Donahue 12, Dawson Brown 7.
P 4 14 14 10 — 42
NC 23 32 14 10 — 79
Three-point goals: P: 2 (Lough, M. Vanmeter); NC: 8 (Nicholas 3, Smith, Coomes, McKinney, Donahue 2). Fouled out: P: Quentin Oates; NC: Colten Keener.