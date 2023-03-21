Eli Northup didn’t come into the sport of running to earn a scholarship. In fact, he got into it because his mom talked him into running when he was in seventh grade.
But five years of dogged determination and self-motivation later, the Shady Spring senior signed to run cross country and track at WVU Tech during a ceremony at Dave Wills Gymnasium Tuesday afternoon.
“My mom convinced me to run, and I wasn’t too good back then, but I found out if you keep working at it you can become good,” Northup said. “You can’t just start out and be good it takes a lot of work. I have progressed my miles over the years and my training has gotten better.”
But there are days, as any runner will tell you, he didn’t feel it.
But persistence paid off.
“It’s hard some days, hard to get out there and go but I think the dedication that keeps me going is to prove people wrong,” Northup said. “Prove to people that you can get somewhere with hard work and prove that talent isn’t everything this sport.”
He came out for Shady Spring cross country his first year and improved steadily but said he felt he could have done better his senior year.
“Freshman year I came in (with the team) in a really strong place, the team was really good, so I didn’t quite make varsity,” Northup said. “Every year after that I was on varsity. I improved over the years, but I wish I would have improved a little more in my senior year. I feel like I had more potential. But I feel like I had a successful cross-country career.
He was an all-Coalfield Conference runner this season after placing fifth in the conference meet and was the RunWV.com performer of the week at the Westside Cross Country meet.
Like most high school cross country runners, he joined the track team his freshman year.
“I wasn’t so good at it freshman and sophomore years, so I didn’t like it so much,” Northup said. “But after those first two seasons I got good at it,” Northup said. “Last year I definitely had a breakout season. I ran 5:01 in the mile last year and a 10:55 in the two mile. Those are my personal bests but I’m hoping to break those this year.”
Northup said he decided that he saw he could make something more of running when he was a sophomore.
“That’s when I decided I really wanted to take it to the next level and started working toward the college goal,” Northup said. “I always realized that it could help me financially to do that as well because scholarships are a big thing in sports.”
Now he will do both at Tech.
Northup has consistently improved his times and increased his weekly mileage to 50 miles per week, and thinks he has room for growth potential at the next level.
“I want to be varsity my first year or so,” Northup said. “I think I can do that. Eventually the main goal is going to be break some records at the school and do something special.”
His immediate goal with Shady Spring track is to make it to the state meet in May in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Northup said there were many reasons he picked WVU Tech.
I chose Tech because it’s a really good opportunity,” Northup said of the Beckley university. “They have a lot to offer, I love their facilities and they are also close to home.”
The son of Leila Tilley and Rob Williams, Northup said he will major in Biology with the goal to become a physical therapist.
