There are signings every year at schools across the state (and nation), a ritualistic dance in which athletes announce their athletic intentions at various colleges and with different programs.
To say it meant a little bit more to Shady Spring’s Tyler Mackey would be a drastic understatement.
After tearing his ACL back in football season and missing his senior year, he wondered if that day for him had all but vanished on a fall Friday night against Man on a kick return.
“I was real upset, not only because I knew I wasn’t going to play my senior season, I stayed hopeful, but I knew it wasn’t going to happen,” Mackey said. “Not only that but also I wanted to play at the next level.”
As Shady Spring prepares to play PikeView in the Class AA Region 3 tournament beginning Monday, his teammates, coaches and family and friends took a little time to celebrate one of the area’s top outfielders last year at something he didn’t think would happen. His signing day.
Mackey signed with WVU Tech at El Mariachi Restaurant in Beaver Thursday evening.
“I’m so grateful for coach (Lawrence) Nesselrodt to give me this opportunity that many of these other coaches just wrote me of for,” Mackey said. “I’m kind of excited to get back on the field and show everybody that I’m not done.”
Last season Mackey helped Shady Spring to a 25-10 record and a berth in the state tournament. Mackey hit .362 with a team-best 41 runs scored, with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 stolen bases. The Tigers lost to eventual state champion Logan in the semifinals, but Mackey was named to the all-tournament team.
“Mackey is a grinder,” Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. “We really miss him. He was our two-hole hitter, he was a utility guy, he played right field, shortstop, pitched some. The guy gave a 100-percent effort all the time.”
And then there is the glove. And the arm.
Mackey had a huge throw in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament when he made a throw from right field to get Tanner Sipes at the plate on an Atticus Goodson single that would have tied the game. Meadows called the throw “professional-style ball.”
Meadows said he was happy for his senior.
“Everybody knew if somebody gave him a chance, he was a college player,” Meadows said. “The guy is a hustler. If he gets on the field at Tech, he is going to compete. There’s no doubt about it. I can see him being a career guy at Tech, getting all the good numbers, the stolen base records, the batting records. The sky is the limit for him.”
Mackey said he didn’t think the year off would have a negative effect on his career.
“I’m a hard worker,” Mackey said. “I might struggle a little bit on the technicalities, but I’m a baseball player through and through. It’s going to come back. I don’t have any doubt in my mind about that. It’s just about getting stronger every day, being as good as I can and trying to make the best decisions I can.”
He admitted that it was hard to even be around baseball when the season started.
“It was hard going to games, even going to practice,” Mackey said. “Watching all my boys I’ve been with since we were 8 years old playing ball. We are a brotherhood and watching them play without me hurt me. But I know that I bring energy to the team whether I’m on the field or not. I really realized that in the sectional tournament. We lost that first game against Nicholas and basically, I told the guys we are going to win these next three games (vs. Independence, and Nicholas twice). I learned a lot that I don’t necessarily have to be on the field to make an impact.”
He had one of the season’s nicest moments when he got an at-bat in the final game of the regular season, and got a hit, ironically, against PikeView.
“That was exhilarating,” Mackey said. “I don’t think there was a single dry eye on that field. I was crying, my friends were crying, everybody was crying. I was so happy. It had been a while since I felt like that. I am so grateful that coach J (Meadows), all the coaches and especially (Athletic Director) Mr. (Donald) Barnett let me get that opportunity.”
Mackey said he likes the program at Tech. He said he is about two months from being fully released but will take it slow. He said he will major in computer science with a minor in cyber security.
