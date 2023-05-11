Jaedan Holstein probably gets noticed more for his secondary sport than he does for the one that he’ll take to the next level, but he gets it.
“If I had to choose, I’d choose to go watch a basketball game over a cross country race any day, too,” Holstein said. “I figure I’m more known on the basketball court than I am on the track.”
But it was on those scenic cross-country treks under fall foliage where Holstein found the sport he loves, and on Thursday the Shady Spring big man signed his national letter of intent to run track and cross country at Concord University.
“I will admit that I don’t like the cross-country practices as much, but I love the meets so much because I get to run and see all the sights on the courses,” Holstein said.
Holstein came to running through his mom, Jessica, who told the youngster about the sport she ran at Shady Spring when she was in high school. She ran the mile. His grandfather Dan, a former Marine, ran marathons.
Holstein was busy playing football at the time. He gave up football to give running a shot, but the following year went back to the gridiron in eighth grade but couldn’t shake the feeling he got from running. By the time he hit Shady Spring High School he did both, along with basketball.
The highs he got in both football and basketball never matched what he got from running, from his long-distance training in the fall to his grueling double of the 400- and 800-meter runs in track in the spring.
While he could have dedicated himself to basketball and, being 6-foot-7, likely played at the next level, Holstein knew running was what he wanted to do.
“It was really at the beginning of this year in cross country (in the fall),” Holstein said. “I really wanted that place at states (he got in, finishing eighth). I just ran and I loved it so much this year. I don’t know how to even explain my love for it right now. It gets my mind away from everything. It’s like basketball I enjoy, but this (running) I love.”
Holstein has a personal time in the 3.1-mile cross country course of 17:06. In the spring he doubles, ironically, as a middle-distance man, running the more grueling 400- and 800-meter runs. He has a personal-best of 54.3 in the 400 and a 2:05 in the 800 and he figures he has a shot to place in both.
“It really helps me with my speed a lot in cross country, so I really enjoy (the middle distances) actually,” Holstein said.
Holstein said he is excited to get to Concord and run for decorated runner and long-time Mountain Lions coach Mikey Cox, an Athens native who finished 27th overall in the 2007 U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon, and was a two-time all-conference performer at Virginia Tech and a nine-time state champion and All-American runner at Athens High School (now PikeView). It was a major reason he signed to go to Concord.
“I decided to go down there because Mike Cox is a great coach and I think I have a lot of potential that he can tap into and I can become a better runner than I already am,” Holstein said. “It’s exciting. It feels surreal, I’ve been waiting for this moment for years.”
He also has some goals he wants to attain and believes Cox is the coach who can coax those goals out of him at the college level.
“I think I can drop my time by at least a couple minutes. I know in college I’ll be running about double the distance. So we’ll see when I get up there. I’m going to have to get used to that first.”
Like his future college mentor, Holstein was a three-year starter in basketball, scored over 700 career points and was on three teams that played on the final Saturday of the season in the Class AAA state championship game.
The Tigers won the state championship beating Wheeling Central in 2021 but lost to Fairmont the last two seasons.
In fact, it was after the loss to Fairmont, 47-42 in March, when Holstein showed the kind of leader Concord is getting in its running program.
Holstein was the one consoling his teammates after the bitter defeat that ended their careers.
“I’ve always kind of been the older brother, l am the oldest child of my mother,” Holstein said. “So I’ve kind of been the big brother. I just feel like it’s my job to take care of people, kind of shield it away and hide it until later. I just feel like it’s a man’s duty. I was hurting a lot, I just saved it for later by myself in my bedroom.”
Holstein said he will major in business accounting at Concord.
