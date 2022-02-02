CLEAR FORK – Westside coach Shawn Jenkins realized he had two freshmen and a sophomore on the floor during a second quarter of his game with Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 opponent – and defending state champion – Shady Spring Wednesday.
And he offered some advice to his young charges.
“I told them that they were about to get an experience that they’ve never had before,” Jenkins said. “You’ve got to learn from that, realize the speed of the game is different. Think about this, two of those kids were playing eighth grade basketball last year. Then you come out the next year and you’re playing the Triple-A state champs.”
It was a steep learning curve in an 83-40 loss to Shady Spring Wednesday night, but one Jenkins is glad his team, especially those young charges, got to experience.
“And that experience is going to pay off for them in the long run,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins was talking about the Shady Spring defense when he made that statement.
For Shady Spring it was another night at the office, a second-consecutive game on consecutive nights earning a 43-point win while holding the opponent– ironically, both Wyoming County teams – to two quarters in single digits (in each game) and neither opponent had a scorer reach double figures.
Those facts were the same on back-to-back nights, but the scoring load was different. Wednesday night Ammar Maxwell led the way with 20 points and Cam Manns had 15, a day after neither reached double figures in an 84-41 win against Wyoming East.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to get for a long time this season and we talked about it last night,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said. “When everybody can score it’s hard for (an opponent) to guard us. In the last month we’ve really found our identity.
“I’ll tell you what, you couldn’t bet between which one of those guys is going to be the leading scorer between those guys – Ammar, Sam (Jordan) and Cam. If we get 20 out of those three, 25, there is not a team that can beat us in the state.”
Olson isn’t necessarily given to hyperbole, but he has seen the signs that his team has rounded into shape for the stretch run.
“That’s what I believe,” Olson said. If you don’t believe in you, nobody else is going to believe in you. It’s not cocky, nothing like that. We work too hard to hide from the fact that we want to best. We are the defending state champions. You can put the rankings to the side. Until somebody beats us in Charleston on the Charleston Civic Center floor it’s still our state championship and we feel that way.”
After a relatively slow start Wednesday, the Tigers got its calling-card defense revved up but it was actually an unforced error that started the ball rolling the Tigers way, one Jenkins said he has cautioned his team against.
After Westside threw the ball away on a mildly contested inbounds at midcourt the Tigers up 10-6 at that point, went on a 30-6 run over the rest of the half, a span of 10:32.
“That’s something we talk about, the little things, and you can’t have a mistake like that when you are playing a team that good,” Jenkins said. “Their defense is stellar. Once we turned the ball over the pressure just amped up and up and we kept turning it over ball over. You can’t do that a team like that.”
Other than Maxwell and Manns, who combined for six 3s (four by Maxwell), the Tigers, 12-1, got 13 from Cole Chapman, 11 from Jaeden Holstein and nine from Braden Chapman.
Ashton Reed had nine points to lead the way for Westside, 4-9, and freshman Bryson Blankenship added eight.
“We’re in midseason form right now,” Olson said. “We are hungry. I think we got back to being focused and locked in. We’ve got a kit to take care of this season. I really like the focus of this team. We only have one goal and that is to win the state championship. We aren’t going to stray from anything. We will play anybody, anytime. Logan is a good team. They beat us. But we are a lot different team than we were at the beginning of the year.”:
Shady Spring (12-1)
Braden Chapman 3 0-0 9, Cole Chapman 6 0-1 13, Jaedan Holstein 5 1-2 11, Cam Manns 6 1-2 15, Ammar Maxwell 8 0-0 20, Sam Jordan 2 1-2 5, Gavin Davis 1 0-0 2, Khi Olson 0 0-0 0, Jalen Bailey 2 0-0 4, Ty Austin 1 0-0 2, Nathan Richmond 1 0-0 2, Latrael Hairston 0 0-2 0, Jacob Meadows 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 35 3-7 83.
Westside (4-9)
Dale Bledsoe 2 1-2 6, Hunter Lester 1 1-2 3, Ashton Reed 4 1-3 9, Shandell Adkins 1 4-10 6, Bryson Blankenship 4 0-1 8, Kody Blackburn 1 2-2 4, Kaiden Vance 0 0-0 0, Gage McKnight 0 0-0 0, Parker Lambert 1 0-1 2, Owen Keeney 0 0-0 0, Ivan Clay 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 15 9-21 40
SS 20 20 24 19 — 83
W 8 4 18 10 — 40
3-point field goals – SS: 0 (B. Chapman 3, C. Chapman 1, Manns 2, Maxwell 4. WE: 1 (Bledsoe) Fouled out – None