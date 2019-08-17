When Shady Spring head volleyball coach Kelly Williams took over three years ago, she made it clear that her goal was to build a program that would challenge for a state championship.
The past two seasons, the Lady Tigers have made good on Williams’ words by earning their way to Charleston to compete in the state volleyball tournament.
However, the title dream for Shady Spring faded each year in the opening round thanks to some unfortunate injuries to key players. It is an issue that Williams has met head-on to start the 2019 campaign.
“First and foremost has been that last-minute injury that we have been plagued with over the last two years,” Williams explained. “But we have to learn to finish in the big, big games. So our motto this year is just to finish. It is almost like we can see the prize, but we can’t reach it. In order for us to finish strong we have to be conditioned, stay healthy and be stronger mentally.”
Senior Bradlea Hayhurst has been one of the premier setters in the state under Williams. The three-year starter echoed her coach’s words.
“We are working hard to get in shape and better the things that we struggled with last year which caused us to fall short during states,” Hayhurst said. “We just have to push ourselves harder. I feel like we have great chemistry with this group and we work well together.”
Shady Spring returns a veteran squad, but there will still be some big holes to fill.
“Last year was a great year. I had four seniors that came out and really worked hard,” Williams said. “Three of which are still playing in college right now and I am super pumped about that. I am proud of how the girls came out and played really hard. Your success is not based on one match. We had a great season and those will be some hard shoes to replace.”
Joining Hayhurst are three more seniors Williams expects to make big contributions this year.
“Rylee Wiseman is back as our middle (hitter) and we have Kaycee Poe who will help us in the middle. Peyton Lilly is also a strong defensive player,” Williams said.
The Lady Tigers also return two dynamic sophomores in Kelsie Dangerfield and Olivia Barnett. Dangerfield is a versatile player who adds depth at the setter position, while Barnett has been a dominant player at the net with explosive power.
“Peydon Smith is a sophomore that has worked really hard to earn a spot on the varsity floor as well,” Williams added.
Having such a strong returning core of players is just one of the positives, according to the Shady Spring coach.
“I have some players that have been playing travel ball and have been really consistent,” Williams said. “They have been waiting their turn and they are hungry. Brooke Presley is going to be one of our defensive specialists this year and I look for her to do good things in the back row. Aly Holdren is a sophomore and she will get some playing time as a defensive specialist also.”
“Chloe Turner is a veteran setter for us,” Williams continued. “She hasn’t seen the varsity floor, but she will definitely be ready when we call her name. Ashley Farruggia also hasn’t played varsity, but she has worked hard, put in her time and she will help us in the middle.”
While a group of returning players like that would be plenty to form a strong team, Shady Spring has been blessed with even more talent.
“We have a strong group of girls in the freshman class. They have played together for a very long time, just like my juniors and seniors,” Williams said. “They have been to camps, clinics and they have played on travel teams. They have their eyes on the varsity floor and they are out here working hard to earn it.”
Williams feels freshmen Meg Williams, Chloe Thompson, Braylee Wiseman and Karlie Dotson all have the potential to be great players.
“Our freshmen are awesome,” Hayhurst said with a big smile. “We had a lot of talent come up and it definitely puts a lot of pressure on us, including me. It makes us work harder and that is a good thing.”
Expectations are high for the Lady Tigers this season, but Williams takes nothing for granted.
“I hope we play as hard as I know we can and we play up to our potential because the sky is the limit for this group,” Williams said. “But if I have learned anything as a coach, it is you never count anybody out. Every time you set foot on that floor, you better be ready to play.”
