Shady returns some horses for another tournament run

CHARLESTON – In a region with two other top 10 programs in Independence and Bluefield, Shady Spring has quietly put together the area’s best run over the last four years.
The Tigers have represented the region in two of the last three state tournaments and had a legitimate chance to have made it three of four had the 2020 season not been canceled by Covid.
In fact, outside of the program itself and knowledgeable area fans, the fact that Shady Spring even made it to this year’s state tournament is a bit of an upset.
Shady finished 26-10 after its 10-1 loss to Logan in the state tournament Thursday.
But many didn’t think the Tigers would make it out of the section tournament with Independence, a star-studded squad that had taken the Tigers to the woodshed in a 20-5 game back on April 4.
But the Tigers won the sectional with Independence two games to one.
Many thought they wouldn’t survive on the road against a hitting juggernaut in Bluefield, but again, the Tigers won two games to one and punched the return trip to Charleston after the 2019 tournament berth.
The Shady Spring seniors – four of whom played on that 2019 state tournament team, Josh Lovell, Alex Johnston, David Young and Walker Bowman, as well as starters Evan Belcher and Aden Seabolt — had a big part of the state tournament story at Shady Spring this spring.
“I appreciate the seniors for all they have done (for the program),” coach Jordan Meadows said after the loss to Logan Thursday. “They kind of paved the way during Covid.”
But with a solid nucleus back, the loss won’t slow the Tigers' tournament train down, Meadows said.
“We return six starters, five juniors and a sophomore,” the coach said. “We’ll be back next year and the guys, they’re hungry and they have already said they’re ready to get going in the summer. I’m excited.”
For one thing, the Tigers will return ace Cam Manns, who finished the season with a 6-2 record, both of those losses to Logan.
As a basketball standout as well, Manns had gotten a late start in his first three seasons, including losing his freshman year with the Covid shutdown, but after beating Independence in the sectional last year, he really gained the confidence to put together this year’s mark which ended with 82 strikeouts and 26 walks in 43 1/3 innings. He will be the rock Meadows relies on in the big games.
There are some good sticks back in the Shady Spring lineup as well.
Tyler Mackey, who had three of Shady Spring’s five hits, including a triple that led to the Tigers' only run, hit close to .400 and showed a power surge late in the year with three home runs, will lead the offensive attack and could move from right field to shortstop, and likely will when Manns is on the mound.
Leadoff hitter Jacob Meadows, third of the three Meadows brothers to bat leadoff and play center field, will be back after hitting close to .400 and added one of the Tigers' three hits in the game.
First baseman Adam Richmond hit about .350 and had five home runs, scored 35 runs and drove in 29.
Catcher Tyler Reed is back along with second baseman Colten Tate.
With few holes to plug and several of the better programs losing myriad talent, Meadows thinks the best baseball is ahead for the Shady Spring program.
“You have a lot of freshmen that have shown up and a lot of parents that have shown up and then good alumni,” said Meadows, an alumnus himself. “The Shady community sticks together no matter what sport it is. They got their taste (of the state tournament) today and think it’s created a little dynasty for us and hopefully we can make a run for a few years.”