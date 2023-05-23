gardner — Not only is the Shady Spring baseball team returning to the state tournament for a second consecutive spring, but the Tigers are burning bright, to borrow a phrase from William Blake’s immortal poem.
Jordan Meadows’ talented team blew past PikeView 19-2 on Tuesday in Gardner, a day after taking a 10-0 victory over the Panthers, to sweep through the Class AA Region 3 championship series and claim their trip to Charleston next week.
Both games were done after five innings.
“I think these guys came in hungry,” Meadows said. “It was good for us.”
Shady Spring (21-11) sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the first and four got hits off PikeView ace pitcher Nathan Riffe, as the visitors took a 3-0 lead.
Meadows said, “I told the guys, ‘Be aggressive. If you find your pitch, hit it.’ We were busting in the gaps, we were stealing. It was a lot of fun, early.”
Drew Damewood scored on a double by PikeView lefty Zach Rose — the first of two such occurrences in the game — to cut the lead briefly to 3-1, but the Tigers plated nine runs in the next frame and breezed the rest of the way.
Josh Wyatt, head coach of PikeView (21-17), said, “It’s hard, with a team of that caliber. As soon as they put one (run) on the board, you start to feel a lot more pressure, and (it’s) hard to come back … . It just piled up on us.”
Jared Vestal took the mound in relief of Riffe in the second inning.
Except for the Damewood-Rose combination, Shady Spring senior starter Colten Tate was able to tame the Panthers’ batting order in his three innings on the mound. Cam Manns came on in relief and fanned five Panthers in two innings.
Tate said, “I wanted to throw hard, and make them make contact. They did, we got our outs. We got in and out, every inning. … Whoever’s pitching, the (fielders) always back them up.”
Meadows said that Tate is “a stud.”
The coach said, “We knew, he threw well against PikeView earlier this season, so we (said), ‘Hey, start him.’ and we knew we had Cam (Manns) on the back burner just in case we needed him.”
Tate said, “We were ready to come out and play … and get the game over with, so we can go to states.”
He and Manns got plenty of run support. The Tigers pounded 16 hits and capitalized on six PikeView errors.
Adam Richmond and Brody Seabolt drove in three runs each. Parker Brown blasted a pair of RBI doubles. Tate and Cash McCall both scored three runs.
Meadows said that Richmond is “a great player. … He’s a good team leader. He’s been starting for three years. He’s a great 4-hitter for us, for sure.”
The coach was pleased as well with the play of Seabolt and outfielder Aiden Calvert.
“Calvert and Seabolt, that’s the first time they’ve started,” Meadows said. “The experience in a regional tournament like this, is huge going into our future. We got some younger guys in to hit in the fifth inning. It’s definitely exciting.”
Wyatt and his PikeView squad had a long talk together along the left-field line after the final out.
Afterward, Wyatt said, “Just like good things and bad things, ‘this too shall pass.’ So this game is over with, and we’ll focus on the good. … This team, through leadership and through competitive attitude, found itself in the 20-digit (win column).”
He also noted that with 10 mound victories, Riffe tied the school record for pitching wins in a season, sharing the stat with alumnus Levi Nash.
Senior Peyton Greer claimed PikeView’s last extra-base hit of the year with a fourth-inning double off Manns. He said he would take good memories from his final high school baseball season.
“What I’m so proud of is the aspect that we’re all together,” he said. “It was really fun, probably the most fun I’ve ever had playing a sport. These are my guys, and I can’t say enough about them.”
Greer said, “To win a sectional championship, we had (hopes) of making it up to Charleston, and it sucks, losing in this game. But I’m glad that … we had that brotherhood.”
Wyatt said, “He’s the kid that your program hurts to see go. He’s never looking for a ‘thank you,’ he’s never looking for an ‘atta-boy.’ He’s a kid who’s a quiet leader. Those are big for your program.”
Meadows said that taking a couple of five-inning decisions in the regionals was “definitely a good, positive thing, going into the state tournament. No matter who we play, we’re excited. That’s the best we’ve hit in a long time. Hopefully we can keep it up.”
“These guys love each other,” the coach said. “I’m happy for them, and hopefully we can win a game at the state tournament this year.”
SS 391 60 — 19 16 2
PV 101 00 — 2 6 6
Colten Tate, Cam Manns (4) and Brody Calvert. Nathan Riffe, Jared Vestal (2) and Sammy Lyle. Hitting: SS, Tate 3-5, 2 RBI; Adam Richmond, 2-3, double, 3 RBI; Parker Brown, 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBI; Brody Seabolt, 2-4, 3 RBI; Cash McCall, 2-3, double, RBI, 3 runs. PV, Drew Damewood 2-2, 2 runs; Zach Rose, 2-3, 2 doubles, RBI; Peyton Greer, 1-2, double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.