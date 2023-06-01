If nothing else, Class AA Shady Spring has a little familiarity with the state baseball tournament, having played there last year.
The Tigers are back, facing Keyser at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday in the last game of the tournament’s first round. Winfield and Lewis County play in the first game at 4:30 p.m.
The other teams?
Well, look at it this way. None of the players were born the last time their schools were in the state tournament.
It’s been 26 years since Shady Spring’s opponent No. 2-seed Keyser made the state tournament field. For No. 1 Winfield it’s been 21 years between state tournament berths and for Lewis County it has been a whopping 37 years.
In fact, the stadium those tournaments were played in, Watt Powell Park in Kanawha City, was demolished in 2005.
A decided advantage for Shady Spring?
Coach Jordan Meadow isn’t so sure.
“You can look at it that way,” Meadows said. “But it’s also brand-new turf, it’s pretty much a new playing field. We were lucky to get back but there are three good teams in the tournament. We are excited.”
GoMart Ballpark not only underwent a name change from Appalachian Power Park, but also went from grass surface to turf and is the home of the Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League.
Shady returns five players – Cam Manns, Jacob Meadows, Tyler Reed, Adam Richmond, and Colten Tate — who started in last year’s 9-1 loss to eventual state champion Logan.
Manns, a veteran of the state tournament stage in three sports who recently signed with Fairmont, will make his second career state tournament start.
Manns said that is a definite advantage.
“I think the nerves will be gone this time,” Manns said. “Last year it was a bigger stage, so I was a little more nervous. I’m excited for this opportunity and I think I’m going to show out.”
Last year was a learning experience in more ways than one, against the back-to-back state champions.
“He ended up pitching against the defending state champs and he felt like he had to do too much, there was a lot of pressure on him,” Meadows said. “This year with Keyser, it’s a new team, he’s never seen them, they’ve never seen us. It’s one of those things where if he does his stuff, we’re going to stay in the game. We just have to hit the baseball around and not making mental mistakes. I don’t think the pressure is going to get to (Manns). He’s been on state football, three state basketball championship games and now two baseball state tournaments.”
A first-team all-state pick last year, Manns returned with added velocity and more command on his three pitches and is 5-3 on the year with a 2.37 earned run average and 89 strikeouts and 23 walks in 53 innings.
It’s Shady Spring’s first meeting with Keyser but Manns has studied the scouting report and looked at some film and came away impressed with the Golden Knights.
“To have four guys hitting (over .400) says a lot about their team,” Manns said. “They are going to be a tough opponent but I’m ready to battle.
The top of the Keyser order is formidable.
Junior shortstop/pitcher Noah Broadwater leads the Golden Tornado in hitting at .493 along with five home runs, 42 runs and 34 RBIs. Fellow junior, catcher Logan Rotruck, is hitting .444 with three home runs and has 27 RBIs. Second baseman/pitcher Seth Healy (.438) and Evan Jenkins (.404) complete a foursome of Keyser players hitting over .400.
