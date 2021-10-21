CLEAR FORK – Shady Spring sophomore Jacob Dowdy thought he would run well in the Class AA Region 3 Cross Country Championships at Westside High School Thursday afternoon.
Turns out he didn’t even have to set a personal best on the course to come away with a new meet record.
Dowdy set the new record with a blazing 16:34.9, topping the 10-year-old Region 3 record of 17:02.0 set by Richwood’s Andrew Shaffer at PikeView in 2011, and Shady placed three runners in the Top 10 to lead the Tigers to the Class AA title.
His teammate Jaedan Holstein finished second with a 17:06.8 and Sam Jordan was ninth with a 18:13.0 and qualified individually.
Shady Spring, Nicholas County and PikeView all qualified for the state meet as teams.
“I had a pretty good idea that I was going to run pretty good today,” Dowdy said. “I actually ran a better time on this course a couple weeks ago, so I knew I had a pretty good chance at breaking the record.”
Dowdy set the record at the Westside Invitational with a 16:14.
Shady also had runners finish No. 11 through 13 with freshman Eli Jordan with 18:34.4, Eli Northrop 18:45.8 and Garrett Hatcher with an 18:50.8.
“Man, I didn’t think it would be possible to drop times (improve) but I’m pretty sure one through five dropped times from a couple weeks ago,” said coach Eric Lawson said. All but Dowdy did. “Garrett Hatcher, he stepped up big time today. He had a PR (personal record) 18:51. Eli Northrop put in so much hard work this summer; he ran an 18:45. He was in te same boat as Garrett running 22s as a freshman.
Dowdy took the lead early Thursday and was never challenged as he traversed the flat terrain at Westside.
“I do like running from the front, I don’t like coming from behind,” Dowdy said.
“He works hard in practice, during the season and in the offseason,” Holstein said. “While I’m sitting there playing basketball, he’s running the whole time. He’s a dog. He deserves it.”
Holstein was just 4.6 seconds off the existing Region 3 record himself, further enhancing Shady Spring’s dominance on the afternoon.
“I was going for it today,” Holstein, who has a state title already as a member of the Shady AAA state champion basketball team last spring. “Coach told me my time over in the corner with about 400 meters to go I’m kind of upset that I didn’t break the record but at the same time it was a good race.”
It is the second straight Region 3 title for Shady Spring.
“I don’t really have any expectations,” Dowdy said of the state meet in Ona next week. “I just want to run and see where things fall.
Other individual qualifiers for the state meet include Nicholas County’s Alex Irvin, Herbert Hoover’s John Duvall, Wyoming East’s Jacob Ellison, PikeView’s Braden Ward, Nicholas County’s Bradley Bostic Herbert Hoover’ Caleb Siders and PikeView’s Matt Murphy
Not even a bout with Covid could stop Nicholas County’s Natalie Barr.
“When I got covid about the middle of the season, I had the first vaccine so thankfully I didn’t get super sick, Barr said. “When I came back from Covid I was not where I was before. So I had to work back up to that. I didn’t do good in a few races. It didn’t help me out.”
But her resilience and work ethic were stronger than the virus.
Barr ran a 20:59 .2 to win the race by nearly 20 seconds.
“When I started out, I felt strong,” Barr said of her run. “About halfway through the race I started to feel it and didn’t think I could hold on. But I tried to mentally tough it out and hold on the best I could.”
Like in the boys’ race Barr edged out teammate Haley Johnson (21:17.2) and Shady Spring’s Charlotte McGinnis (21:33.2) was third. Wyoming East’s Colleen Lookabill was fourth overall and her teammate Sara Harris was sixth.
Nicholas won the girls event and will make the trip to Ona as will Shady Spring.
Three other Shady Spring runners finished in the Top 10, senior Ryen Keffer finishing sixth, freshman Journey Whistoff eighth and sophomore Abigail Houck ninth. PikeView’s Laicey Necessary was 10th
Richwood’s Trey Stanley was the overall Class A Region 3 boys champion getting around the course in a time of 17:32.
Webster County’s boys team dominated the event placing all five other runners in the top 10 led by Austin Wright’s third-place finish. Second place Charleston Catholic, which also qualified for the state meet as a team, had three qualify. The only other runners to make the state meet from non-team qualifying teams were James Monroe’s Matthew Stutts and River View’s Peyton Hale.
Charleston Catholic won the girls Class A Region 3 title and Richwood also qualified for the state meet.
Individual qualifiers include Aurelia Kirby of Charleston Catholic, Baylee Jarrell of Richwood, Alivia Moffatt of Webster County, Alexis White of Charleston Catholic, Hannah Fisher of Charleston Catholic, Carlee Dillard of Richwood, Sarah Turner of Summers County, Rachel Coffield of Charleston Catholic, Avery Lilly of Summers County and Kelsey Davis of Richwood.
Class AA
Boys
Team scores (top 3 qualify)
1. Shady Spring 29, 2. Nicholas County 54, 3. PikeView 76, 4. Wyoming East 116, 5. Clay County 130, 6. Bluefield 140
No team score: Herbert Hoover, Liberty, Westside, Independence
Individual top 20 (first 10 qualify)
1. Jacob Dowdy (SS) 16:34; 2. Jaedan Holstein (SS) 17:06; 3. Alex Irvin (NC) 17:33; 4. John Duvall (HH) 17:52; 5. Jacob Ellison (WE) 17:56; 6. Braden Ward (PV) 17:58; 7. Bradley Bostic (NC) 18:09; 8. Caleb Siders (HH) 18:11; 9. Sam Jordan (SS) 18:13; 10. Matt Murphy (PV) 18:14;
11. Eli Jordan (SS) 18:34; 12. Eli Northrop (SS) 18:45; 13. Garett Hatcher (SS) 18:50; 14. Johnny Walkup (NC) 18:57; 15. Sawyer Dobbins (CC) 19:04; 16. Nate Cook (PV) 19:15; 17. Wesley Holcomb (NC) 19:25; 18. Hank Marson (B) 19:55; 19. Jadon Acord (L) 19:59; 20. Zane Carothers (SS) 20:04
Girls
Team scores (top 2 qualify)
1. Nicholas County 40, 2. Shady Spring 43, 3. Wyoming East 50, 4. PikeView 77
No team score: Herbert Hoover, Independence, Clay County, Bluefield, Westside
Individual top 20 (first 10 qualify)
1. Natalie Barr (NC) 20:59; 2. Haley Johnson (NC) 21:17; 3. Charlotte McGinnis (SS) 21:33; 4. Colleen Lookabill (WE) 22:22; 5. Karsen Fletcher (HH) 22:23; 6. Ryen Keffer (SS) 23:20; 7. Sara Harris (WE) 23:30; 8. Catherine Jarosz (NC) 23:42; 9. Journey Whistoff (SS) 23:59; 10. Abbigail Houck (SS) 24:58;
11. Laicey Necessary (PV) 25:17; 12. Kathleen Walkup (NC) 25:31; 13. Raylee Adkins (WE) 25:34.6; 14. Brianna Cook (WE) 25:49; 15. Bailey Williams (PV) 25:56; 16. Chloe Honaker (I) 26:17; 17. Amy Vest (WE) 26:18; 18. Christian Rogers (CC) 26:25; 19. Regan Geary (HH) 26:29; 20. Katherine Webb (PV) 26:33
Class A
Boys
Team scores (top 2 qualify)
1. Webster County 25, 2. Charleston Catholic 34, James Monroe 68
No team score: Richwood, River View, Meadow Bridge
Individual top 20 (first 10 qualify)
1. Trey Stanley (R) 17:32; 2. Isaac Collins (CC) 18:37; 3. Austin Wright (WC) 18:42; 4. Nicholas Shaf (CC) 19:04; 5. Josh Simons (WC) 19:16; 6. Ben Schafer (WC) 19:21; 7. Hayden Brown (WC) 19:30; 8. Matthew Stutts (JM) 19:37; 9. Peyton Hale (RV) 19:51; 10. Samuel Stalnaker (WC) 20:00;
11. Raymond Keith (CC) 20:22; 12. Sam Rago (CC) 20:36; 13. Ewan Becher (CC) 20:53; 14. Cameron Crislip (JM) 21:07; 15. Conor Caldwell (CC) 21:15; 16. Caleb Broyles (JM) 21:20; 17. Kevin Hayes (CC) 21:54; 18. Corey Kincaid (MB) 21:54; 19. Logan Vandevender (WC) 22:31; 20. Brayden McPherson (R) 22:33
Girls
Team scores (top 2 qualify)
1. Charleston Catholic 33, 2. Richwood 45, 3. Webster County 51
No team score: Summers County, James Monroe, River View
Individual top 20 (first 10 qualify)
1. Aurelia Kirby (CC) 20:58; 2. Baylee Jarrett (R) 21:01; 3. Alivia Moffatt (WC) 21:19; 4. Alexis White (WC) 21:27; 5. Hannah Fisher (CC) 22:02; 6. Carlee Dillard (R) 22:16; 7. Sarah Turner (SC) 22:44; 8. Rachel Coffield (CC) 23:15; 9. Avery Lilly (SC) 23:24; 10. Kelsey Davis (R) 23:44;
11. Emma Toliver Duffer (CC) 24:47; 12. Jayden Key (WC) 24:56; 13. Ellya Summers (CC) 25:29; 14. Kayla Lucas (CC) 25:52; 15. Anna Kate Ward (CC) 26:12; 16. Sophie Mullens (R) 26:50; 17. Reagan Raffo (R) 27:44; 18. Elizabeth Adkins (JM) 28:06; 19. Kendra Quinn (WC) 28:33; 20. Amaris Gutjahr (JM) 28:58