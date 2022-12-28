Braden Chapman scored 27 points as Shady Spring defeated Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, Fla.) 57-35 in its first consolation game of the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Ocala, Fla.
Cole Chapman added nine points and Ammar Maxwell seven for the Tigers (2-2).
Jordyn Buchanan led the Wildcats (8-2) with 11 points.
Shady will take on Riverside (Jacksonville, Fla.) Thursday at 6 p.m.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 27, Sam Jordan 2, Ammar Maxwell 7, Gavin Davis 2, Cole Chapman 9, Jaedan Holstein 4, Jalon Bailey 2, Cam Manns 4.
Booker T. Washington
Asquith 2, Hughes 5, Buchanan 11, Rich 2, Robinson 2, Asbury 4, Dennis 4, White 5.
SS 11 10 11 25 — 57
BTW 16 0 7 12 — 35
Three-point goals — SS: 4 (B. Chapman, C. Chapman 2, Manns); BTW: 2 (Buchanan 2). Fouled out — none.
