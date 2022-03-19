CHARLESTON – And just like that, Shady Spring felt the rug pulled out from under its dreams of back-to-back. And the repeat dance ended with a thud.
Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs hit a runner in the lane as time expired to give the Polar Bears the 60-59 victory over the Tigers and with it took the Class AAA state title from the defending champions.
The ending was made even crueler because Shady Spring had just taken the lead on a drive to the rim via euro step by Braden Chapman.
That short-lived lead, as was the case with the few others on the long evening at the Charleston Coliseum, did not last long.
Dobbs saw to that.
After Chapman’s shot fell through with 10.5 seconds left, DeSean Goode, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds, brought the ball quickly up the court. He passed to Joe Uram. He faked a 3, but passed instead to Dobbs, to the right near the top of the key. He dribbled into the paint and his shot hit the front of the rim, took one bounce up and fell through the hole right before the buzzer sounded.
“I don’t even remember it to be honest,” Dobbs said. “I don’t even remember the celebration I did. It’s all like a blur.”
Shady coach Ronnie Olson took responsibility for the loss.
“I should have taken a timeout after we scored the bucket to set our defense,” said Olson, who suffered his first loss in the state tournament (5-1). “That’s on me. The guys battled and they fought, and I didn’t call the time out. We decided to go early, Braden took it and he won the game and I should have called the time out and set the defense.
Fairmont coach Dave Retton said he had no designs on calling a timeout, noting that former WVU assistant Billy Hahn happened by the Polar Bears bench afterwards. Retton said he asked Hahn what he would have done in that situation, and he responded, “let it run.” He also didn’t want to give Shady Spring and opportunity to set up its defense.
We just let it run,” Retton said. “If you say, ‘Het, if he missed the shot would you have done the same thing?’ Ten thousand percent. I’d do the same thing 10,000 times. Let the play go.”
Of the things that conspired against Shady Spring, they were beaten inside consistently, got outshot 54.3 percent (25-46) to 41.2 (21-51) were outscored in the paint 34-28, only outscored Fairmont 11-10 on points off turnovers (which is a large part of the Tigers game) and fell behind early, the Tigers still had a chance to win it.
Fairmont was up 58-51 with 2:42 remaining on a free throw by Dobbs.
Shady then went to work on a comeback. Cole Chapman and Ammar Maxwell had back-to-back layups to cut it to 58-55 with 2:13 left.
After Braden Chapman pulled the Tigers to within one, 58-57, Fairmont had the ball and were content to run clock, but Dominic Viani got trapped and stepped on the baseline, setting up the final sequence.
Braden Chapman brought the ball up the court, saw an opening, making a move left, then came back on his right foot and laid the ball in to give Shady just its fourth lead of the game.
“I just wanted to get downhill and get to the rack and see what I could do for my team,” Chapman said. “It ended up not being enough.”
Chapman had been lights out in the tournament and was in the final, scoring 26 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
He and his brother Cole were repeat performers on the all-tournament team. Other included Fairmont’s Dobbs, Goode and Eric Smith, Scott’s Reece Carden, who had the game winner to eliminate Logan in the first round, Wheeling Central’s Ryan Reasback, Grafton’s Ryan Maier of Grafton and Herbert Hoover’s Dane Hatfield.
For the third straight tournament game Shady Spring started slowly, and Fairmont was anything but, hitting 7 of its first 8 shots to go ahead 15-8 and lead 22-15 after one. The Polar Bears size paid dividends all night.
Yet Shady fought back to take the lead 25-24 and 27-26 in the second.
But every time the Tigers took the lead, Fairmont had an answer. And that answer was Goode both times, his second layup giving the Polar Bears a 28-27 and starting a miniature 6-0 run. It was 32-29 when Dominic Viani hit a 3 to make it 35-29 at the half.
Shady Spring’s only points in the final 543 were a pair of Sam Jordan free throws.
In the third the Tigers took a 41-40 lead on a 3 by Braden Chapman but Joe Uram answered that with a 3 pointer 16 seconds later. A jumper by Dobbs gave Fairmont a 45-41 lead and Shady didn’t retake the lead until there were 10 seconds left.
“You could put any high school team in that position they (his team) were in, and they would have quit, they would have folded,” Olson said. “I bet people in the building thought we were 10, 15 points. I said we were going to eventually push through, and we did, and we scored at the end of the game. We just pulled up short and didn’t get a stop at the end. For them to hang in there makes me proud a coach. I’m disappointed in what I did as a coach. They did their job. It just wasn’t enough tonight.”
Olson was upset by the loss but did make a guarantee.
“There is no hey guys, good job,” Olson said. “Hey guys, we lost, it sucks. See you in the summer, we’ve got to get better, we’ve got to get bigger, we’ve got to get stronger. There is no back-to-back. It’s gone. We can’t take back tonight. Let’s win two of three. We’ve got our whole team back. We’re going to be way bigger, and I guarantee you we are going to be back here on Saturday next year.”
For Shady Spring (25-2), in addition to Braden Chapman, Ammar Maxwell finished with16 points on 6 of 9 shooting including all three of his 3 attempts and Cole Chapman had 10. The two Chapman’s combined for 15 of the team’s 28 rebounds, all six assists and for if six steals.
For Fairmont (24-3), Goode had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Dobbs had 15, Uram had 11 and Eric Smith 10.
The loss ended Shady Spring’s win streak at 22.