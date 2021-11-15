Shady looks to defend with defense

Sam Jordan remembers a few of the team walks to the Charleston Coliseum during the state basketball tournament last May.
Shady Spring was in the midst of a state championship run and people were taking notice.
But it wasn’t the high-octane, high scoring, above the rim game that was drawing rave reviews. Far from it.
“Walking down the street, you’d hear, ‘Oh, it’s that Shady team, they play good defense,’” Jordan said.
That is music to coach Ronnie Olson’s ears, hearing the praise on what his calling card in basketball has always been: Stone cold defense.
And defense once again will be the modus operandi when the Tigers tip off the season in defense of the championship it won last May. The season starts Dec. 8 when the Tigers host section foe Westside.
Check the state tournament results as proof to what fueled the Tigers to the school’s first state championship.
In the opener against what was a Herbert Hoover team missing several players due to Covid, Shady never gave the Huskies a chance, a swarming defense causing 20 turnovers (converted into 26 points), had 15 steals, held Hoover to 32.7 percent shooting and gave their opponent fits getting across the center court at times in an 87-45 win. The Tigers also made 12 3s; Hoover had 12 free throws.
In the semifinal victory against Winfield, Shady again held and opponent under 33 percent shooting (Winfield shot 32.6 percent), caused 14 turnovers and had 11 steals in a 68-51 win. Winfield had a nice run late, outscoring the Tigers in the fourth quarter 22-21 to score the most points Shady gave up in the postseason.
In the title game, the Tigers held Wheeling Central to a season-low 43 points in a 55-43 win.
Shady forced a typically fundamentally sound Maroon Knights team into 16 turnovers and scored an important 15 points off those turnovers.
Wheeling Central coach Mel Stephens saw it firsthand in Central’s loss.
“They’re good,” Stephens said after the game. “They’ve got the ability with all their guys to get out and pressure the basketball. If you can do that you can take teams out of what they’re trying to do offensively, and they are very good at it."
“I know it’s cliché and every coach says, ‘Defense wins’ and most coaches think like that," Olson said. "To kind of have that in the forefront of (people) realizing that we’re a defensive team first. It’s not easy. Everybody can’t just say, ‘Let’s be a defensive team.’ There’s a lot that goes into it. Our program is built on the belief that defense is going to win games. Offense is going to get you there, but defense is going to win the game for you. It feels good to validate what you built your program on eventually wins a championship. It’s pretty surreal.”
It’s not just coachspeak, either. Olson loves defense and his players understand that the team identity isn’t going to be a high-octane offense – at least not one that isn’t predicated on what happens on the other end of the court.
“He pushes us so much and he knows the game so well,” Jordan said of his coach’s approach to the game. “Whenever we have a breakdown, he’ll stop and make us get it right. When we watch film after games, he’ll go through and find the defensive (mistakes). Defense rather than offense. That’s just his mentality. I love it because defense wins championships more than offense.”
The program Olson has put together starts emphasizing defense at an early age.
The team’s returning all-state twins, Braden and Cole Chapman, said they learned defensive concepts they still use in middle school.
“I think we got it right away because coach (Sean) Radford preached defense,” Braden Chapman said. “Everything in middle school was the same as high school and I think the only thing that changed was the speed of the game.
“I knew if I wanted to stay on the floor, I had to play defense. Playing defense was going to get me more minutes.”
Cole Chapman said that practice helped defensively as well.
“Freshman year we were going against all-state guards in Tommy (Williams) and Luke (LeRose) and also Greyson (Shepherd),” he said. “We were going against good offensive players so we had to play defense so coach would put us on the floor.”
“Coach Radford and Coach Olson are kind of the same person when it comes to basketball, they both preach defense, defense, defense,” junior center Jaeden Holstein said. “That made it a lot easier when it came to getting used to coach Olson’s style.”
That is the idea, and the Tigers continue to trend defense down to middle school and feeder elementary schools and the Shady Elite basketball program.
“Coach Radford was my assistant when I was at the middle school and he knows the ins and outs of defense,” Olson said. “When they come in, they know what to do. Our terminology and some of the things we do are a little more detailed but the base defense and the way he prepares them is the way we prepare them.
“Our Shady Elite teams, the elementary coaches, I talk to everyone in our community, so we are on the same page. These kids come in and we don’t have to spend two months of the preseason preparing them on the terminology.”
In the postseason last year Shady averaged giving up 45.7 points in six games.
The team will have to replace lone senior Todd Duncan, a second-team all-state player who had 55 3s (22 in the postseason) and averaged 14.4 points. Brady Green, who transferred back to Shady after a year at Independence where his dad is the basketball coach, was injured in football and won’t be available until late in the season if he can return at all.
But there are young pieces available to go along with the Chapmans, including Holstein, and Cam Manns, both starters last year, Ammar Maxwell, Jordan and Devin Arrigoni, the team’s lone senior this year.
Several freshmen, notably Jack Williams, brother of all-stater Tommy, now at Glenville, could make an impact.
“We’ve got to do what we do,” Olson said. “Our only goal, from the time I took over the program, is to win the state championship. We must approach the game with detail, effort and execution and play as a team. If we do that, we are going to win and have a chance to win the state championship. It’s not going to be easy. Everybody will be gunning for us.”
They’ll find a group of defensive-minded gunslingers on the other side.