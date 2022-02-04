Shady lacks experience, but not athleticism

While the Covid-19 situation took its toll on all teams in 2020-2021, at least they got to compete in some manner.
That's not true at Shady Spring, which was left with no swimmers to even field a team.
Things are better this winter, with 11 swimmers making up a team as the Tigers were able to get back in the pool. One catch: None of them had ever competed in the pool before, or at least not in several years.
"This year has been very interesting," coach Clarissa Sutton said. "Everyone on the team has been brand new. None of them have any competitive swimming experience, so I've been teaching from the ground up. Teaching what is a swim meet, how does it work. The basics of all of the strokes, technique on getting faster. It's a lot to pack into one year, but my four seniors have come leaps and bounds. They have really impressed me this year. I have a good, solid corps of freshmen and a couple of juniors, so I think next year we're going to build on this year and have an even better year."
What they have learned is that a swim meet is no leisurely dip in the pool.
"It has been really good," said freshman Laken Gentry. "It's been crazy, because most people think swimming is just for fun, but when you do it as a sport and competitively, you get to see the real side of swimming and you see the difficulties of it."
The Tigers hope to see their work pay off when they compete in the Region 3 meet Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport. Swimming will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Swimming competitively may be new for this year's team, but the swimmers are no strangers to the postseason atmosphere.
"Fortunately, a lot of these kids are already athletes in other sports," Sutton said. "We've got volleyball players and we've got softball players. ... As far as acclimating them to the athletic side of it, they've been right on. A lot of the other ones are in the band. People don't think about band as being an athletic sport, but they have to do the physical aspect of marching for marching season, they have the mental connection with their music and with the precision that's required. So we've been very blessed with this team this year. It's much larger than I was expecting. It's been a wonderful year."
Senior Paige Maynard is an all-state pitcher on the softball team and received a scholarship to play at Penn State. Teammate Olivia Barnett, also a senior, has accepted a scholarship to play at WVU Tech, which is an up-and-coming NAIA program.
"It's been pretty crazy," said Barnett, who will leave Bridgeport and head straight to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., for a travel AAU volleyball tournament. "I've had a lot of fun. I've met some new friends. The work's been pretty tough. But, overall, I think we've all had a pretty good time, and I think we've all grown as people, individuals. And I think we're all stronger and in much better shape than we were at the beginning of the season."
Maynard said swim team workouts and meets will have her prepared for softball season.
"The cardio is crazy," she said. "Like Laken said, you really don't know how hard it is until you're doing it. We were doing it at softball practice today, actually, and the running didn't bother me because we've been swimming, like, for four months now? It helps a lot."
Freshman Haley Hunt said she last competed "was probably the fifth grade." She got back into it "because I enjoy it and I also wanted to meet new people. This is a good opportunity to do that."
Sutton said she is also proud of the Tigers' academic work. The team's overall grade-point average on an unweighted scale is 3.91.
The rest of the team is made up of seniors Abbie Culicerto and Olivia Turner, juniors Rhiannon Adkins and freshmen Brooke Davis, Katie Wray and David Hegele, the only boy on the team.
"Unfortunately the fellows just didn't come out this year," Sutton said. "(Hegele) did some summer league swimming when he was much younger and has brought some of that experience in. He's very versatile, knows all of the strokes. I can put him about anywhere I need to."
The objective on Saturday is to give the best effort possible.
"We've got some folks who have their eyes on state positions," Sutton said. "We've got a relay that is probably going to be a possible wild card. But out main focus is get the best swim of the season, go out with a bang at the end of the season and give it your all."
