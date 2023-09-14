You’d have to go way back in the history of the WVSSAC playoff ratings to find the last time an area Class AA team wasn’t in the initial release of the top 16 teams.
In fact, it hasn’t happened since the playoffs expanded to 16 teams in 1991.
Of course, it’s all meaningless. Nobody is going to stay where they are now. But there are only 10 undefeated teams remaining, and perennials like Bluefield and Keyser, and Herbert Hoover and Independence are all behind the areas top-rated team, No. 17 Shady Spring (2-1).
The Tigers face Independence on the road with an opportunity to make a statement and deal the defending state champion Patriots a damaging blow. Independence (1-1) travels to Mingo Central and Bluefield the next two weeks.
After a season-opening loss to another recent playoff regular in Roane County, Shady responded with a win over Nicholas County in the last 10 seconds and a 31-28 win against Summers County.
Jalon Bailey has emerged as a big receiver for the Tigers with 11 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns, and Gavin Davis has been big in the run game with 37 carries for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Brady Green is 28 for 55 for 510 yards and five touchdowns and he has rushed for 194 and a touchdown.
Independence is coming off a 27-26 loss two weeks go to Oak Hill, its first regular-season loss since 2020.
Tyler Linksweiler was injured in the Oak Hill game, but Connor Bradford spelled him and had 109 yards and a touchdown, and he has 184 yards and two touchdowns in two games.
Trey Bowers is a dual-threat with a team-best 196 rush yards and three touchdowns, and he has thrown for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Sylas Nelson has 10 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
Shady leads the series 26-20 but Independence has won the last four games by a combined 247-32.
Lincoln County (1-2) at Oak Hill (2-1)
Oak Hill looks to rebound from its first loss, a game attempt in a penalty-marred, mistake-riddled 42-28 loss at Class AAA No. 6 Princeton (3-0).
“I knew that was a good football team over there,” coach Davon Marion said after the game. “I wanted our guys to show up and give ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter. It started to get away from us a little. We’re still growing. We had several drives inside the 25, in the gold (5-yard-line in) and red zone (20-yard-line in) that we just squandered away. I told the guys at halftime that the team that played cleaner in the second half would win. Penalty after penalty, mistake after mistake, that will get you beat against a good team. We can either take this as a lesson and get better for next week or we can let it snowball and ruin our season. But I believe our guys are ready to bounce back and make something happen next week.”
Lincoln County lost to Princeton 49-0 in the opener but got its first win last week, 26-7 against Ripley. Oak Hill plays Ripley next week.
Oak Hill is 3-1 all-time against Lincoln County, the two averaging a combined 78.5 points per game in those four.
Summers County (1-2) at Wyoming East (0-3)
Brandan Isaac had a game to remember with 316 yards passing, but it was a result to forget in a 31-28 loss to Shady Spring.
Isaac has been on fire all season, completing 37 of 68 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns. And he has added the run game to his game, with 153 yards (which leads the team) and two touchdowns.
Ryan Oliveros had 222 yards receiving against Shady Spring, the second area player to top 200 yards this season, joining Sylas Nelson of Independence who did it in the opener at Liberty. Oliveros leads the area with 21 receptions for 393 yards and three touchdowns.
Wyoming East has struggled in all phases of the game, only scoring 12 points in three games.
Wyoming East leads the series 10-5 but Summers County has won five of the last eight.
Greenbrier West (3-0) at Buffalo (0-3)
The Cavaliers have not really been challenged in starting 3-0. That trend is likely to continue this week before Greenbrier West gets into the teeth of its schedule against Shady Spring and James Monroe.
Last year defense was the name of the game at Greenbrier West, and it’s still been stout, giving up just one rushing touchdown, less than two yards per carry and 6.7 points game. Jake Pate and Isaac Agee returned interceptions for touchdowns last week.
But offensively the Cavaliers have been a strike force, averaging 43.7 points and 264 yards rushing per game.
Last week the Cavaliers scored five offensive touchdowns on 14 offensive plays in just 15:18 of game time. It was suspended and then ended at 8:42 of the second quarter because of lightning.
Cole Vandall has thrown six touchdowns already after throwing two last year.
Midland Trail (3-0) at Wheeling Central (1-2)
Hearts are heavy this week at Trail, and in the area football community, after the tragic death of Midland Trail sophomore lineman Damon Mooney in a car accident on Tuesday.
Midland Trail has never faced Wheeling Central.
Jayden Roop has rushed for 323 yards and seven touchdowns.
Westside (1-2) at PikeView (0-3)
Two teams searching for a win. Westside won the opener at Wyoming East but has lost two straight.
The Renegades lead the all-time series 9-2 but PikeView has won tw of the last three, both at Clear Fork.
Peyton Mounts has been a bright spot for the Panthers, rushing for 342 yards and four touchdowns.
Quarterback Kadien Vance leads Westside with 284 yards passing and 137 yards rushing.
Alleghany Va. (3-0) at Greenbrier East (0-3)
The Greenbrier East passing game has been proficient and its key statistical components are all sophomores, led by quarterback Brody Hamric, who has completed 35 of 67 passes for 550 yards and six touchdowns.
His top three receivers are also sophomores, Grant Burdette (13 receptions, 211 yards, TD), Kaden Stone (7-144-2) and Nate Suttle (8-153-3).
Meadow Bridge (2-1) at Bath County, Va. (3-0)
Meadow Bridge will try to rebound on the road against a Bath County, Va., team that is averaging 51 points per game.
The Wildcats, who have attempted five passes in three games, are led by the running of sophomore Kaiden Sims, who has 40 carries for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
Sherman (1-1) at Liberty (1-2)
Liberty leads the all-time series 13-10 and has won seven straight games. Last year was the first meeting since 2015 and the Raiders haven’t lost to Sherman since 2009.
Richwood (0-3) at Pendleton County (0-3)
The Lumberjacks are struggling but so is Pendleton County, both teams looking for an initial win.
These two teams have met once before, back in 2009, Richwood winning 44-26 in a first round playoff game at Richwood. Richwood went 12-1 that year, falling to Man 27-20 in the Class A semifinals
Saturday
Woodrow Wilson (2-1) at Bluefield (1-2), 1 p.m.
Woodrow is coming off its first loss, Bluefield is coming of its first win.
The two meet Saturday at Mitchell Stadium.
The Beavers finally got their passing game going with Sencere Fields throwing for 154 yards and two scores, all that going to the athletic RJ Hairston at wide receiver.
Elijah Waller has been an offensive dynamo with 19 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns, two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown and four kickoff returns for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
