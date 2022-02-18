Shady hosts Logan in 1 vs. 2 showdown

The state's basketball eyes will be centered on Raleigh County on Saturday afternoon.
In a 1 vs. 2 showdown, Shady Spring will host Logan in an eagerly anticipated matchup. Tip-off will be 1:30 p.m.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 18 but was rescheduled when both counties closed school due to inclement weather.
Logan, 17-1 before Friday's game against Sissonville, is No. 1 in the state in Class AAA. Shady, the reigning state champion, is also 17-1 and ranked second.
That in itself would provide enough excitement. But Logan's 57-49 win over the Tigers on Dec. 18 at the Logan Fieldhouse adds more to the stakes.
It was Shady's first loss since falling 77-47 to Morgantown in the New River CTC Invitational on April 2, 2021. Since the loss to Logan, the Tigers have won 14 consecutive games.
The Tigers have been hard to beat in their own gym. The last time Shady lost at home was Feb. 8, 2019, 74-60 to Bluefield.
Logan won its first 12 games of the season before a 66-44 loss to Isaac McNeely and Poca on Feb. 4.
The JV game will start at noon.
