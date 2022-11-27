031722 Shady Spring 12.jpg

Jaedan Holstein, left, Braden Chapman and Ammar Maxwell, of Shady Spring, react after beating North Marion in the Class AAA state quarterfinals of the Boys State Basketball Tournament March 16 in Charleston.

 Rick Barbero The Register-Herald

Shady Spring will host its annual Little General/C. Adam Toney Showcase basketball scrimmages this weekend.

Games will be played Friday and Saturday in both gyms.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday

Main Gym

5 p.m. — Parkersburg South vs. George Washington

7 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. South Charleston

Auxiliary Gym

5 p.m. — Shady Spring JV vs. Woodrow Wilson JV

7 p.m. — Liberty vs. James Monroe

Saturday

Main Gym

10 a.m. — Capital vs. Bluefield

12:15 p.m. — Independence vs. Oak Hill

2:30 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Hurricane

4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Ripley

7 p.m. — Princeton vs. St. Albans

Auxiliary Gym

1:30 p.m. — Greater Beckley Christian vs. Van

3:45 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Nicholas County

6 p.m. — Webster County vs. Westside

Note: First team is listed should wear home, light-colored uniforms.

Teams are reminded to wear their game uniforms. Games will be broadcast on Video Productions.

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video