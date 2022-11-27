Shady Spring will host its annual Little General/C. Adam Toney Showcase basketball scrimmages this weekend.
Games will be played Friday and Saturday in both gyms.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday
Main Gym
5 p.m. — Parkersburg South vs. George Washington
7 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. South Charleston
Auxiliary Gym
5 p.m. — Shady Spring JV vs. Woodrow Wilson JV
7 p.m. — Liberty vs. James Monroe
Saturday
Main Gym
10 a.m. — Capital vs. Bluefield
12:15 p.m. — Independence vs. Oak Hill
2:30 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Hurricane
4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Ripley
7 p.m. — Princeton vs. St. Albans
Auxiliary Gym
1:30 p.m. — Greater Beckley Christian vs. Van
3:45 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Nicholas County
6 p.m. — Webster County vs. Westside
Note: First team is listed should wear home, light-colored uniforms.
Teams are reminded to wear their game uniforms. Games will be broadcast on Video Productions.
