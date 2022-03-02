At this point, Shady Spring goes into every game it plays as the favorite. When the Tigers start like they did Wednesday, that makes the task all the more difficult.
The defending state champions hit on 7 of 10 3-pointers in the first quarter and rode that momentum to a 99-59 win over Westside for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 championship at Dave Wills Gymnasium.
The Tigers will host a Region 3 co-final on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Section 2 runner-up. Herbert Hoover will host Sissonville for that championship on Friday.
Shady (22-1) buried 15 3-pointers on the night, its second-highest total of the season behind the 18 they hit in a 100-50 win over Parkersburg on Feb. 11.
"We were clicking on all cylinders," Tigers coach Ronnie Olson said. "We shot the ball great. We've really been trying to rep that a little bit more. They played zone and we knew we were going to have to make some shots. We played PikeView and we missed some shots even though the score didn't seem indicative of that (a 75-43 sectional win Monday). But you talk about making 3s at a big clip, that's what we did tonight."
"We feel we can beat anybody in the state, and I think that the state should be worried about us," said junior Braden Chapman, who had four of the 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
Seven of the Tigers' nine field goals in the first quarter were from deep as they built a 28-13 lead.
"That's unheard of," Olson said. "If we have a bad shooting night, we still win a lot of ball games. But when we shoot like that it's going to avalanche. I could tell from the first quarter — actually in the locker room I looked in their eyes, there wasn't going to be anything like that. We talk about complacency and there wasn't going to be any of that tonight."
"A few of our games we kind of came out slow, so tonight we really wanted to start early and I think we did that," Chapman said.
"I was talking to somebody this morning, I said, 'It's hard to play zone on them, because they shoot it so good,'" Westside coach Shawn Jenkins said. "Then they penetrate and they dribble-drive the ball really well, and when your defense collapses in they kick it out and they shoot it real good. And their defense is just really good, so even when they have bad shooting nights, they're still in the game."
Ammar Maxwell also had four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points. Sam Jordan had 19, Cole Chapman 14, Jaedan Holstein 12 and Cameron Manns 10.
With the outside game getting the attention, Holstein was the Tigers' force inside with a pair of blocks and several stickbacks.
The Renegades (9-15) played well despite what the score might suggest. They stuck to their guns, Jenkins said.
"People's thought process of limiting their possessions and holding the ball, but that's how we play and I didn't want to put anything else in that didn't make them think of something else besides just do what we do," Jenkins said. "That's how we're going to play. Shady's just a really good basketball team and it's hard to imitate what they do in practice. I just felt like if we were going to go down, we were going to go down swinging."
Westside got 16 points from Dale Bledsoe and 11 from Shandell Adkins.
The Renegades still have a chance to go to the state tournament. They will travel to the Section 2 champion on Tuesday for the other co-final.
And the Tigers will take delight in the fact they have one more home game to go.
"Great energy here again tonight," Olson said. "Great atmosphere for basketball and even better next week, so I was really proud of the way the guys came in focused."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Westside
Evan Colucci 7, Dale Bledsoe 16, Ashton Reed 8, Shandell Adkins 11, Bryson Blankenship 4, Austin Cline 8, Kody Blackburn 3, Owen Keeney 2.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 16, Cole Chapman 14, Jaedan Holstein 12, Cameron Manns 10, Ammar Maxwell 20, Sam Jordan 19, Gavin Davis 5, Jalen Bailey 1, Nathan Richmond 2.
W 13 13 14 19 — 59
SS 28 21 24 26 — 99
Three-point goals — W: 6 (Colucci, Bledsoe 4, Blackburn); SS: 15 (B. Chapman 4, C. Chapman 2, Manns 3, Maxwell 4, Jordan 2). Fouled out — none.