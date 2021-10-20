Playing on its new turf, Shady Spring hopes to make this a memorable season.
Led by two goals by Izzy Workman, the No. 1 seed Tigers defeated No. 4 PikeView 5-1 Wednesday in the Class AA-A Region 3, Section 1 semifinals at H.B. Thomas Field.
The win put Shady (6-7-1) into the championship match on Saturday. The Tigers will host Bluefield at 3 p.m. on their field that was resurfaced with synthetic turf over the summer.
Bluefield eliminated Mingo Central 4-1 Wednesday night.
Workman, a senior, put Shady ahead early when she scored in the 10th minute. She added her second goal six minutes into halftime to make it a 3-0 match.
“She’s been very important,” Tigers coach Joey Beckett said of Workman, who now has eight goals on the season. “Izzy is a very good player and she has matured and become a very good leader. She helps out a lot just with the leadership.”
Workman’s second goal was followed by a score from fellow senior Kellie Adkins a minute later and the rout was on.
A pair of freshmen figured into the Tigers’ attack. Allison Betkijian scored in the 22nd minute to help Shady lead 2-0 at halftime, and Kayla May Randolph put one in in the 61st minute to make the score 5-0.
Lakyn Hatfield scored two minutes later to help PikeView avoid the shutout. By that time, Beckett had pulled many of his starters to get them rested ahead of Saturday.
They faced twice in the regular season — Shady took a 3-0 home win on Sept. 16 and they battled to a scoreless draw last Tuesday.
Saturday's title match will be a rematch of last year’s, won by Bluefield 4-3 in the second overtime.
“I think they’re pretty (confident),” Beckett said. “We know it’s going to be a fight. If we play our best, I think we can be all right. The last four or five years, the finals are us and Bluefield, and it’ll go to PKs or overtime. It’s always a tough game usually won by one goal.”
l l l
The Shady Spring boys, seeded second, also had a successful night, dispatching of No. 3 Mingo Central 3-0.
It didn't take long for the Tigers (7-3) to assert themselves. Walter Bowman scored the first of his two goals when his shot went off the hands of diving Miners keeper Justin May in the game's 12th minute.
Bowman scored again 13 minutes later and the Tigers carried a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Michael Vecellio scored the Tigers' third goal seven minutes into the second half and they held off Mingo the rest of the chilly night.
No. 1 seed PikeView defeated No. 5 Bluefield 4-0 on Wednesday to set up Saturday's 3:30 p.m. sectional title between the Panthers and Tigers in Gardner. This, too, will be a rematch from 2020, when the Panthers defeated Shady 4-0 in Beckley.
PikeView defeated Shady Spring 2-1 in the teams' only regular season meeting.
The Section 1 winners will play the Section 2 champs Tuesday at Charleston Catholic for the Region 3 championship and state tournament berth. The boys will play at 5 p.m., followed by the girls 30 minutes after completion.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber