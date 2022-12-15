Three weeks into the season and still without a win, Shady Spring needed some sort of spark.
It finally came Thursday night.
In a game that saw both teams struggle offensively, it was the Tigers who finally found a bit of a rhythm and defeated rival Independence 52-38 in Coal City.
It was the first win for the Tigers under first-year head coach Tabitha Barnes.
“It was huge,” Barnes said. “These girls have been improving, they’ve been coming along, but they really needed that confidence to know, ‘Yeah, we’ve really got this.’ They’re a great team; they’ve just got to find that rhythm.”
It wasn’t easy, particularly in the first half. For either team.
Shady led 17-12 at the end of one quarter, then neither team made a field goal in the second until Austyn Barnes made a steal and drove three-quarters of the court for a layup with 1:13 to go.
Meagan Hendrick made it a brief 4-0 run with 40 seconds on the clock to send the Tigers to halftime with a 24-16 advantage.
The Patriots (3-2) were held to four points in the period on a 4-of-11 showing at the free throw line.
That was the theme for the entire night for Independence, which was 6-of-50 from the floor (12 percent) from the floor and 26-of-41 (63.4 percent) at the line.
“That was the biggest part, but played with a lot of effort and a lot of intensity,” Patriots coach Mark Cuthbert said. “We played good defense.
“We cut it to four at one time and then we had our lapses. We were 6 for 50. That’s the difference in the ball game.”
Indeed, the Patriots had their chances.
Shady was able to build up its first double-digit lead of the night, going up 32-21 at the 4:20 mark of the third when Kendra Pizzino rattled in her second 3-pointer of the period.
But the Patriots showed some fight, with Harmony Mills scoring seven straight points to get her team within four at 32-28. That was the last the Patriots would score in the final 1:46 of the third.
Shady scored the next nine points overlapping the third and fourth to go ahead 41-28 and pull away for good.
“Absolutely, because we got several fouls called back to back,” Barnes said of her team passing the mental test. “That was hard, so that was another mental challenge. There was a couple where I had to say, ‘Look, we’ve got to get ourselves together. You all are better than this.’ We had to play our game. Back off and play our game.”
Indy did get back to within eight, again thanks to a Mills run — this one five — but the Tigers took back control, getting five points from Kendall Lilly and four from Gracie McAllister.
The Tigers (1-6) got contributions from different players throughout the night. A pair of 3-pointers by Kylee Barnes helped them start to pull away in the first, including a deep shot with 22 seconds on the clock.
Barnes had 13 points and Pizzino 11 for Shady, which will visit Summers County on Tuesday.
Mills led the Patriots with 26 points. She was 18-of-25 at the line as the Tigers had three players foul out. Makaila Bolen added nine.
Mills, a freshman, is averaging 23.6 points per game.
Independence has lost two straight after a 3-0 start and will try to get back on track Monday at Van. They suffered their first loss Wednesday at Midland Trail.
“It was the first time Harmony, as a freshman, they played real pressure defense on her and our other kids kind of backed off,” Cuthbert said. “Tonight, it’s a sectional opponent, county rival, it was a heated game. The ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
