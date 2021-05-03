Shady game up in the air

Shady Spring’s Class AAA state quarterfinal game is in limbo because of Covid-19 contact tracing at Herbert Hoover, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The newspaper reported on its website Monday night that the school expects to have an answer this morning.
Herbert Hoover principal Mike Kelley dispeled rumors that the Huskies had already been ruled out of the tournament.
“It’s premature to say that,’’ Kelley said in the report. “We have not been disqualified for the state tournament. We have been communicating with the (Kanawha-Charleston) Health Department, so it is premature to say we have been disqualified at this point.’’
Shady is scheduled to play Hoover Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. If the Huskies cannot play, Shady would advance to the semifinals via no contest.
Thet game would be played Friday at 11:15 a.m.
The Tigers (12-2) defeated Nicholas County in a Class AAA Region 3 co-final last Tuesday to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 1994.