The postseason for the Shady Spring boys basketball team can best be described with one word — frustration.
Twenty years of frustration to be more specific, because it had been that long since the Tigers last won a sectional title.
Those years of frustration were washed away by a tidal wave of 3-pointers Wednesday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Led by eight long balls from Todd Duncan, Shady Spring knocked down 15 triples en route to an 85-50 win over Westside for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 championship.
"Coach let us know before the game how long it had been since Shady had won a sectional title and told us we needed to go make history tonight," Duncan said. "We all came out with a chip on our shoulder and knew we had to get it done."
The game was fast paced and intense from the opening possession. Two 3s in the first minute of the game from Cameron Manns got the Tigers rolling.
Duncan's first 3 of the game was sandwiched between two scores inside from Jaedon Holstein. A spin move in the lane by Cole Chapman put Shady up ten points which would grow to 12 at the end of the opening quarter.
A 3-pointer from Cole Chapman and a bucket by Braden Chapman pushed the lead to 17 points before Westside sharpshooter Ethan Blackburn started heating up.
Three long bombs from Blackburn and one from Wesley Browning trimmed the deficit to eight before Duncan's third triple of the half made it 35-24 at the break.
"I know Westside probably felt like they were making a run, but we never felt like they were," Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson said. "The kids played so hard and were so hungry."
The third quarter belonged to Shady Spring who outscored the Renegades, 22-8 over the first six minutes of the third quarter.
In the decisive quarter Duncan scored 16 points including four bombs from well behind the 3-point line to give Shady a 25-point lead.
"When I see one go, it kinda opens things up. I feel like I can shoot it from anywhere and it's going to go. I got hot, I kept shooting and they kept falling," Duncan said.
"It is very hard sometimes. We know he is going to make them and miss them. You just have to let him go," Olson said about the deep 3s from Duncan. "They may be from NBA range, but they are what the defense is giving him. I have seen enough out of him to know he can make those shots."
Along with the Duncan 3s, Ammar Maxwell dropped two rainbows as well in the third period.
"That was 100 percent a shooting exhibition tonight," Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins said. "They were just making shots all over the place left and right. They are just a really good shooting team."
Duncan finished the night with 30 points, while Manns scored 16. Maxwell and Cole Chapman had 11 points each.
Blackburn knocked down five triples in the game and finished with 22 points to lead the Renegades.
Both teams now advance to the Region 3 co-finals on Tuesday. Shady Spring will host the loser from Section 2, while Westside will travel to meet the Section 2 champion.
"We wanted to win this game tonight for our community. The wins means a lot and it means we get to host the regional," Duncan said. "We are definitely not done though, we have to take care of business on Tuesday."
"When I went in the locker room, they all had their heads down," Jenkins said. "I reminded them that we are still alive. It is what it is tonight. We have to let it go, get back in the gym tomorrow and prepare for Tuesday."
Westside
Ethan Blackburn 22, Wesley Browning 5, Jaxon Cogar 7, Evan Colucci 6, Daniel Reed 3, Austin Cline 3, Glen Adkins 2, Phillip Fox 2.
Shady Spring
Todd Duncan 30, Cole Chapman 11, Braden Chapman 7, Jaedan Holstein 6, Cameron Manns 16, Ammar Maxwell 11, A.J. Lett 2, Lattrael Hairston 2.
W 12 12 16 10 — 50
SS 24 11 30 20 — 85
3-point goals: W: 9 (Blackburn 5, Browning, Colucci 2, Cline), SS: 15 (Duncan 8, C. Chapman, B. Chapman, Manns 2, Maxwell 3). Fouled out: Holstein (SS)