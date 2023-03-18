Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson hugs Braden Chapman after the Tigers lost the Class AAA state championship game 47-42 to Fairmont Senior Saturday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Shady falls short of storybook ending against Fairmont (With Gallery)
CHARLESTON – It was a storybook season for Shady Spring’s basketball team.
The only thing missing was the happy ending.
For the second year in a row, Fairmont wrote a sad epilogue with a 47-42 victory in the Class AAA state championship game Saturday night at the Coliseum.
“I didn’t want to be in this position, but we are,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said in an emotional press conference. “We’ve got to win gracefully, and we’ve got to lose gracefully. If I tell my guys anything it’s you’ve got to accept life’s ups and downs. You’ve got to be able to win the right way and you’ve got to lose the right way.
"Congratulations to Fairmont Senior. They played a good game, they executed, a couple balls didn’t bounce our way, we didn’t finish a little bit. I’m proud of my guys, proud of my seniors.”
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Ammar Maxwell, of Shady Spring, left, gets support from Nathan Richmond after getting beat by Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Braden Chapman, right of Shady Spring, scores a basket against, DeSean Goode, of Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, fightfor the ball against Desean Goode, of Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, tries to block a shot by, Andre Grant, of Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Braden Chapman, of Shady Spring, right, drives to the basket against, DeSean Goode, of Fairmont Senior, in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Ammar Maxwell, of Shady Spring, left, and Andre Grant, of Fairmont Senior going after a losse ball in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Cameron Manns, of Shady Spring, puts up a shot against Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Braden Chapman, right of Shady Spring, scores a basket against, DeSean Goode, of Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Cameron Manns, of Shady Spring, puts up a shot against Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson hugs Braden Chapman after the Tigers lost the Class AAA state championship game 47-42 to Fairmont Senior Saturday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Sam Jordan, 14, and Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, reacting after losing to Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
GALLERY: Shady Spring loses a heartbreaker to Fairmont Senior
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Ammar Maxwell, of Shady Spring, left, gets support from Nathan Richmond after getting beat by Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Braden Chapman, right of Shady Spring, scores a basket against, DeSean Goode, of Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, fightfor the ball against Desean Goode, of Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, tries to block a shot by, Andre Grant, of Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Braden Chapman, of Shady Spring, right, drives to the basket against, DeSean Goode, of Fairmont Senior, in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Ammar Maxwell, of Shady Spring, left, and Andre Grant, of Fairmont Senior going after a losse ball in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Cameron Manns, of Shady Spring, puts up a shot against Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Braden Chapman, right of Shady Spring, scores a basket against, DeSean Goode, of Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Cameron Manns, of Shady Spring, puts up a shot against Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson hugs Braden Chapman after the Tigers lost the Class AAA state championship game 47-42 to Fairmont Senior Saturday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Boys State Basketball Tournament- Shady Spring vs Fairmont Senior
Sam Jordan, 14, and Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, reacting after losing to Fairmont Senior in the championship game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday. Shady Spring lost 47-42
Senior Braden Chapman did everything he could to will his team to a happy ending, finishing with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He had seven rebounds and three steals.
Down 30-27 entering the fourth quarter, Ammar Maxwell made two free throws to cut it to 30-29.
Chapman would then score the next 10 Shady Spring points over a 6:06 span, starting with a 3 at the 7:10 mark and then a drive with 6:13 left that gave Shady a 34-30 lead.
Fairmont's DeSean Goode, who was active around the rim all night, scored after a timeout and Chapman responded with a three-point play to give the Tigers a 37-32 lead.
But Fairmont freshman Julz Butler came up large, hitting a key 3 that would start a game-altering 10-1 run.
Chapman hit a free throw to give Shady a 38-35 lead, but Goode had a basket, Connor Gower hit a 3 and Andre Grant a basket at the 2:33 mark to give the Polar Bears a 42-38 lead.
Again, Butler had two free throws at the 1:15 mark to make it 44-39.
Jaedan Holstein had a tip-in off a missed shot to make it 44-41, and after trading free throws, Shady had two shots in the last 19.8 seconds but couldn’t score and Gower scored on a runout to end it.
The Tigers probably would have liked their chances had they known Zycheus Dobbs would score one point. In fact, Dobbs, saddled with foul trouble which limited him to 24 minutes, took just one shot, largely due to the defense Braden Chapman played on him.
But Fairmont’s role players and Goode didn’t let it happen.
“My teammates just fed me the ball and when things were going good, they just told me to keep attacking,” Goode said. “Coach also told me to keep attacking and if they closed in kick out and maybe get a good shot out of it.”
Holstein, who comforted his teammates after the loss, gave Goode credit.
“He just outplayed me tonight,” Holstein said. “I give credit where credit is due. I’ll admit when wrong. He just outplayed me tonight, he came to play. We shut him down at our crib, and I think he had a little vendetta against us.”
Goode had a big stretch after Cam Manns hit a 3 to give the Tigers a 12-5 lead. Goode hit for nine straight to give the Polar Bears their first lead.
Maxwell answered similarly for Shady with nine straight that helped the Tigers take a 23-20 early in the third.
By the end of the third, Fairmont, with Butler hitting the final five of the period, retook the lead.
A freshman, Butler had 10 points.
“It’s a great feeling and a great feeling to know my teammates have trust in me and my coach has trust in me,” Butler said. “They believed in me. They told me that all year.”
Dobbs, though he fouled out with one point, served as a mentor for Butler, having gone through the same experiences his freshman year.
“Just for him to stay poised in that big of a moment showed how good of a player he is,” Dobbs said. “We told him all year he was going to come up in big spots. He’s a great player and he showed it tonight.”
“We knew he was a good shooter. I think he had 10 points; that’s almost a quarter of the points when you’re in a game in the 40s,” Olson said. “He’s a good player. Their role players did it last year as well. We overplayed at times which gave them open shots on the other side of the floor. That’s what good teams do. We had guys step up, too. Things just didn’t go our way.”
Fairmont did a good job controlling the tempo of the game. Fairmont took just 31 shots in the game and was efficient, making 17. Shady Spring was 15-of-34.
Fairmont coach Dave Retton said that was partly from the team’s only loss of the season at Shady Spring, 86-65.
“We looked at what they did and how they did what they did, and we just said, ‘Are we going to try to go toe to toe with them or are we going to try to change it?’” Retton said. “Our philosophy was we are going to have to change it. We wanted to control the tempo with our defense. We played a lot of 2-3 zone more than we did all season, but again that’s what the game dictated and to these guys they bought in, and they executed it.”
“It’s not cliché, you play as hard as you can and sometimes things don’t fall your way and two years in a row, they didn’t fall our way,” Olson said.
The Tigers finish the season with a 23-4 record and the loss was the first since leaving Florida on Dec. 30.
“I was upset, and I hugged Jaedan at the end of the game and said, ‘I’m sorry,’” Olson said. “He said, ‘For what, Coach?' It’s bigger than the game of basketball. Do I want to have another championship personally, does our school want to hang another banner? Absolutely. I learned something as a man who had three children, is married, I have a career, that it truly isn’t about winning, and I learned that tonight when I hugged my guys. It’s about what we built, what type of young men they are. I’m not disappointed, I’m not mad. And I thought I would be. I'm sad because of the outcome. I’m not sad for me, but for them.”
Braden Chapman was named to the all-tournament team for the third straight year and he was joined by teammates Maxwell and Manns. Other members of the all-tournament team were Fairmont’s Dobbs, Goode and Grant, Elkins' Malachi Lewis and Cory Harper, Scott’s Reece Carden and Herbert Hoover’s Eli Robertson.
In addition to Goode having 18 and Butler 10, Grant and Gower had nine.
Maxwell, the lone returning starter next year, had 13 for Shady Spring as he combined with Chapman for 36 of the team’s 42 points.
Fairmont Senior
Andre Grant 3-8 2-2 9, Connor Gower 3-8 1-2 9, Zycheus Dobbs 0-1, 1-2 1, Desean Goode 8-10 1-1 18, Latique Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jaleel Law 0 0-0 0, Julz Butler 3-4 2-2 10. Totals: 17-31 7-9 47
