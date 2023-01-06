Cole Chapman half expected to get the ball.
Ronnie Olson was hoping he did.
Shady Spring’s point guard did in fact get the ball in the corner with 3:29 left, and after playing catch up all night, his 3-pointer and subsequent free throw for the 4-point play gave the Tigers the 50-47 lead and the Tigers held on for a 55-52 win Friday night in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“I’m proud of them because they willed themselves on that one,” a relieved Shady coach Ronnie Olson said.
In a battle of state-ranked No. 1s, Shady Spring (4-3) kept within hailing distance despite a couple of technical fouls in the third and a 10-point halftime deficit.
When one third quarter run couldn’t do the trick, another did. The Tigers cut the deficit from 38-29 to 42-38 by the end of the third.
It was never more than a five-point lead for the Mavericks in the fourth and Shady made its run when Braden Chapman hit a 3 and then another basket to tie the score at 45-45.
Collin Fox scored for the Mavericks ahead of a free throw setting the stage for Cole Chapman’s one-man 4-point explosion.
“Coach called a play and Braden got it off a screen, and handoff, he drove, they collapsed and I was open and I made the shot,” Cole Chapman said. “That kind of gave us the momentum, the crowd on our side I guess, and gave us the momentum to push through.”
“We talked about it because we had just ran that play twice in a row,” Olson said. “We said, ‘Hey we got a layup the one time, but if they are going to collapse guess what’s open, a wide 3.’ They knew Braden was coming downhill there for a layup and we kicked it in the corner and he hit it. I told Cole to keep shooting. He’s too good a shooter to be hesitant. He found him and (Cole) knocked it down.”
It wasn’t quite over.
Eli Allen made a two to cut the lead to 50-49, but the Chapman twins came up big, Braden with a basket and Cole Chapman with a pair of free throws to push the lead to 54-49.
Allen had a 3 with 8.9 left and Braden Chapman was fouled after the Mavericks did not get a steal.
He made 1 of 2 free throws, leaving the Mavericks, much like last week’s close loss to Woodrow Wilson, with a chance.
After a timeout, with 6.8 seconds left, Allen brought the ball into the front court and got the ball to Layton Dowdy, a shooter who’s open 3 just missed its mark.
“That’s a play coach (Corey) Miller, my assistant coach, came up with,” James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage said. “We brought Layton in off the bench, cold as ice. That was close. He almost took us to overtime. Beautiful play, we got exactly what we wanted. We knew we’d get an open shot, we had Josh on one side and Layton on the other and got the look we wanted.”
Allen and Chapman, considered two of the top players in the state, led their respective teams.
Allen finished with a game-high 25 points with four rebounds and four assists.
Braden Chapman had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Both were 7 of 12 from the field.
Cam Manns had 14 points for Shady Spring and Cole Chapman had 10.
Fox added 12 for James Monroe.
It’s the first time the Mavericks lost back-to-back games since February 2020.
Both teams jump back in the fire Saturday.
Shady Spring travels to Bluefield to take on Class AA No. 1 Bluefield, in what will be its third meeting in eight games with the top team in another classification, the first time that has happened.
“James Monroe is a good team,” Olson said. “We weren’t coming in thinking they weren’t a good team. They have one of the better players in the state. I like my guys obviously because they’re my guys. But that’s a resilient bunch. I told them I would much rather take an ugly win rather than a beautiful loss. I’m happy where we are at. and I’m proud of the those guys. It wasn’t me, it was them. My hat’s off to them”
Saturday’s game is part of the Lil Tony Webster Memorial Tournament at Brushfork and tips at 4 p.m.
James Monroe is back in the CTC to face Class A No. 3 Webster County at 6:45 p.m.
