Chloe Thompson, 5, of Shady Spring, hits the ball back to Philip Barbour defenders during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Shady drops state title to Philip Barbour in five sets (With Gallery)
By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — As the Class AA state championship played out, it was plain to see Shady Spring and Philip Barbour were evenly matched.
Pushed to the limit, Philip Barbour came through in as tight and dramatic as a volleyball match can get.
In the decisive fifth set, Shady Spring fought off a pair of four-point deficits and consecutive championship points to get to 14-13. But Emily Denison's kill finally ended the set and match, and the Colts celebrated their first state title since 2017 with a 3-2 victory.
111421 Shady Volleyball 1.jpg
Chloe Thompson, 5, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball into Philip Barbour defenders during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 2.jpg
Peydon Smith, 8, left, and Meg Williams, 3, of Shady Spring, retrieve a serve by Philip Barbour during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 3.jpg
Chloe Thompson, 5, left, and Camille Testerman, of Shady Spring, make a save against Philip Barbour during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 4.jpg
Shady Spring fans during the championship match against Philip Barbour in the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 5.jpg
Meg Williams, 3, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball into Philip Barbour defenders during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 6.jpg
Peyton Smith, 8, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball into Philip Barbour defenders during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 7.jpg
Shady Spring fans during the championship match against Philip Barbour in the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 8.jpg
Shady Spring coach Kelly Williams, foreground, and the team bench celebrate after winning the second set during the championship match against Philip Barbour in the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 9.jpg
Meg Williams, 3, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball into Philip Barbour defenders during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 10.jpg
Peydon Smith, 8, of Shady Spring, defends a spike by Philip Barbour during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
111421 Shady Volleyball 11.jpg
Chloe Thompson, 5, of Shady Spring, hits the ball back to Philip Barbour defenders during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 12.jpg
Shady Spring team celebrates after winning the forth set during the championship match against Philip Barbour in the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 13.jpg
Camille Testerman, 1, of Shady Spring, make a save against Philip Barbour during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 14.jpg
Chloe Thompson, 5, of Shady Spring, Spikes into Philip Barbour defenders during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 16.jpg
Chloe Thompson, 5, left, and Camille Testerman, 1, of Shady Spring, make a save against Philip Barbour during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 17.jpg
Kelsie Dangerfield, 2, left, and Chloe Thompson, 5, of Shady Spring, embrace each other after getting beat by Philip Barbour during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 18.jpg
Chloe Thompson, 5, left, and Kelsie Dangerfield, 2, of Shady Spring, walk off the court together after getting beat by Philip Barbour during the championship match of Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Shady lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111421 Shady Volleyball 19.jpg
Addison Walker, with AAA Musselman team, center, consults her former volleyball camp friends, Peydon Smith, 8, and Kelsie Dangerfield, 2, of Shady Spring, after Shday lost to Phillip Barbour in five sets during the State Girls AA Volleyball Championship match held at the Charleston Civic Center. Wakers Musselman's team won the AAA division in four sets againsts Hedgesville. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
"When you come to the state tournament, you know you're up against the best of the best," Tigers coach Kelly Williams said. "My girls gave it a good shot. I think we dug ourselves a hole early and we couldn't get out of it. But they had a great weekend, every day is a blessing and to be here in this arena with our family and friends and playing great volleyball, that's what we live for."
It was obvious both teams feel that way.
Shady (42-4-1) went ahead 9-6 in the first set but the Colts chipped away. Tied 11-11, they reeled off four straight points to go up 15-11 to appear to be pulling away.
But the Tigers ran off their own four-point effort to tie it back up and the chase was on. Neither team led by more than two the rest of the set and the final seven points ended without the team in service scoring. freshman MacKenna Halfin's kill ended it for a 25-23 Colts victory.
Undaunted by dropping their first set of the postseason, the Tigers absorbed the pressure of the challengers — Shady defeated Philip Barbour 3-0 for the 2020 state championship. The Colts led by as many as three early in the second set before Shady won four straight points to take the lead at 15-14. Philip Barbour tied it twice before the Tigers surged to a 24-20 lead and eventually a kill by Meg Williams evened the match with a 25-22 win.
The third set was more of the same until the Colts won five of six points to take a commanding 22-16 lead. Shady was able to make another run and get to 23-21, but consecutive kills by Alyssa Hill and Halfin gave Philip Barbour a 25-21 win and 2-1 championship lead.
Neither team could gain separation in the fourth set, until senior Peydon Smith took over for Shady. The team's top server had three consecutive service winners as the Tigers won six straight points to take an 18-15 lead. The Colts won the next point, but the Tigers got three more to go ahead 21-16 and then later three more for a 24-17 lead.
"Sometimes when you're playing volleyball, all it takes is one serve and one server to get hot. Peydon got hot and we got a couple in a row and completely turned the ball game around," Williams said. "But, you know, you've got to keep up that consistency and we did not. Give them credit. They're a great volleyball team and they came out here and they wanted it, too. I don't think we came in cocky, I think we just didn't do some of the things we normally do."
Shady did win that fourth set 25-19, but Philip Barbour went right on the attack in the decisive fifth set.
The Colts (49-7-2) went ahead 6-2 on the march to 15 points, forcing Shady to call a timeout. They also had a 9-5 lead, but Shady was able to get as close as 9-8 and stayed within two until Philip Barbour got it to 14-11.
A kill and block on consecutive points by Meg Williams made it 14-13, but Denison drilled a kill directly to the middle of Shady's side of the court to close the championship.
Each team had a host of stars, including West Virginia State-bound Hill for the Colts, who won their last 22 matches to end the season. She was a presence at the net and a leader to her teammates, and was named to the all-tournament team along with Denison and Katie Kennedy.
"She's always been like that, whether she was a freshman or even like to today," Colts coach Heather Halfin said. "She turns to her teammates and she pumps them up, whether she's struggling or she's not struggling. She is always happy to turn people around and get them up."
Shady was spurred on by the usual suspects, including all-tournament selections Meg Williams, Kelsie Dangerfield and Chloe Thompson, the latter of whom turned in several big kills throughout the afternoon.
"All weekend long we've had big hitters, big blockers," Kelly Williams said. "I don't think it's necessarily one person, but it definitely swings the momentum of the game, that's for sure."
The Tigers lose three seniors — Smith, Dangerfield and Aly Holdren.
"All I can tell you is we'll be hungry next year," Kelly Williams said. "We'll see where we end up."