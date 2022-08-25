Shady drops opener to Tug Valley

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley quarterback Elijah Fluty threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Shady Spring dropped its season opener 32-21 Thursday night.
Both of Fluty's scoring passes went to Riley Damron, 21 and 18 yards in the third quarter as the Panthers extended a 19-13 lead to 32-13 with 3:00 left before the final period. Freshman Bryson Eli set up the second TD with an interception.
After a scoreless first quarter, the teams combined to score 32 points in the second. The first two touchdowns came in rapid succession — Adam Slone put Tug Valley up 7-0 on a six-yard run, but Shady Spring senior Tyler Mackey returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to tie it.
The Panthers (1-0) scored the next two touchdowns, a 6-yard run by Fluty and a 2-yard run by Eli, to go up 19-7. Fluty's score came on a drive that was set up by a 44-yard kickoff return to the Shady 28-yard line by Eli.
The Tigers got back on the board when junior quarterback Brady Green found Mackey for a 49-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds to play before halftime.
Shady closed out its scoring with a 2-yard TD run by James Sellards, followed by a two-point conversion run by Green with 4:46 to play in the game.
Shady (0-1) will visit Nicholas County Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. Tug Valley will visit Sherman that night.
SS (0-1) 0 13 0 8 — 21
TV (1-0) 0 19 13 0 — 32
Second quarter
TV: Adam Slone 6 run (Caleb Totten kick), 8:31.
SS: Tyler Mackey 75 kickoff return (Colton Henderson kick), 8:15.
TV: Elijah Fluty 6 run (kick blocked), 6:36.
TV: Bryson Eli 2 run (pass failed), 1:45.
SS: Mackey 49 pass from Brady Green (run failed), :38.
Third quarter
TV: Riley Damron 21 pass from Fluty (run failed), 6:59.
TV: Damron 18 pass from Fluty (Totten kick), 3:00.
Fourth quarter
SS: James Sellards 2 run (Green run), 4:46.
