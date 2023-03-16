charleston – In a lot of ways, Shady Spring’s state tournament opener Thursday night at the Coliseum was like a lot of its games this season.
The Tigers ramped up the pressure, turned Hampshire over 28 times – nearly a record – and had four players in double figures in easily winning its Class AAA quarterfinal battle with the Trojans 82-41 Thursday at the Coliseum.
But even coach Ronnie Olson had to shake his head at the half when he saw a zero under his own team’s turnovers.
“We had zero turnovers at halftime,” Olson said. “And honestly, Hampshire played some good defense. They were playing up the line on us, they pressured us. and for those guys to have zero turnovers at halftime is pretty doggoned good. To turn them over 17 times to zero, that says it all. You’re going to win tons of games at any level when you turn guys over like that.”
He would get no disagreement from Hampshire coach Danny Alkire and his players, who were trying to duplicate their feat of knocking off a No. 1 seed. They remain the only 8 to beat a 1 in the tournament seeding era.
“You know they run and jump, and we knew to a tee where they were coming from, even though it didn’t look that way during the game,” Alkire said. “You can’t replicate that leading into the game. Once you get that the speed is different, the strength of them is different. The weight room is important, and you can tell they are in the weight room in the offseason. Preparing for the pressure that they throw at you and getting through it was probably the hardest thing. That was evident in the first half.”
“That’s the best team we’ve seen before,” junior Jensen Fields said. “They run, they jump, you turn your head, and they are there. In the regular season we played a lot of good teams but that team right there was a team like we’ve never seen before.”
With Shady leading 7-4 early in the first quarter, the pressure started to get to Hampshire.
The Tigers went on a game-altering 23-2 run spanning the first and second quarters that made it 30-6. They got to the rim for easy layups and four different players had 3s during the run – Cam Manns, Braden Chapman, Cole Chapman and Ammar Maxwell.
It was too much for the Trojans, who ended up trailing 49-19 at the end of the half.
“It feels like we are really tough to stop, knowing that any of us can get off and do our thing,” Chapman said of the feeling of a game-changing run. “I think we have a special group here.”
Maxwell had 22 points to lead the Tigers, on 10-of-14 shooting. He had three rebounds and three steals, and the scoring total was his 15th straight double-figure game. Braden Chapman had 15 points and three steals, Manns had 13 and four steals and Cole Chapman had 11 and three steals.
Olson said the emergence of Maxwell has been big in the Tigers’ elevation to a team that has now won 19 straight (22-3).
“Ammar is going to be the best player in the state of West Virginia next year,” Olson said. “And he doesn’t do it outside the context of the offense. He’s passing to Cam. He’s passing to Braden. Ammar is a terror.
“He is (starting to understand how good he can be). Any college coach, anybody who knows basketball knows he is not taking the shots that he shouldn’t take, he is not ball-hogging, he is playing within the confines of the game and that translates to great basketball on another level as well. He’s kicking when it needs kicked, he’s driving when he sees lanes, he’s going at the offensive glass, gets rebounds. and the way he sat down and guarded fullcourt today was impressive as well. He can do it all.”
All five of Shady’s starters – sophomore Jack Williams made his first start of the year in place of Jaedan Holstein, and Olson said the reason would remain in house – had at least three steals each. They combined for 17 of the Tigers’ 20 steals.
“We’ve had a hard practice the last three weeks,” Olson said. “If you have watched us and we could ramp it up a little more we were going to do it. I know they thought I was being meticulous and just nit-picking but I knew what was going to hopefully get us a win up here and hopefully win a state championship and that is turn it up one more notch. You can’t just play the way you played in the regular season. You’ve got to play better in the sectional. You’ve got to play better in the regional. You’ve got to bring your A game out here. They did that tonight.
“That doesn’t mean we are going to do it tomorrow. We’ve got to put our jerseys back on. We’ve got a new opponent tomorrow, either Scott or Herbert Hoover, and it’s going to be a new opponent and hopefully what we’ve done so far has prepared us for this moment to hopefully go to another state championship game.”
Hampshire was led by Easton Shanholtz, who had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Fields added 10 points.
One nice note for Shady, the team has three coach’s sons – Khi Olson the head coach’s son, Sam Jordan, son of assistant Russ Jordan, and Brody Radford, son of assistant Shawn Radford, all scored in the game.
“It was pretty cool,” Olson said. “Khi and I talked about that before we came over. Personally, he didn’t get to score last year. He played some, but it was good to have him score his first bucket here (he had five points, hitting 2 of 4 shots, including a 3). Brody had a nice pull-up jumper and Sam jumped the lane and got one (off a steal in first half). It was pretty cool. Behind the scenes of it all, when all is said and done us coaches can talk about that. It’s a pretty cool on the side.”
Shady will be in the semifinals Friday at 5:30 p.m. playing the winner of Thursday’s late game between Herbert Hoover, the other Region 3 representative, and Scott.
Hampshire
Jordan Gray 2-3 0-2 5, Easton Shanholtz 7-11 3-4 17, Jenson Fields 4-8 1-2 10, Mason Hott 0-2 0-0 0, Canyon Nichols 0-2 0-0 0, Dominic Strawn 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Vandevander 0-0 0-0 o, J.J. Charlton 0-3 0-0 0, Dylan Streisel 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Wilfong 1-2 0-0 2, Ethan Van Metre 1-1 0-0 2, Bryson Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Medina 1-3 0-0 2, Carder Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Hoffman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 17-37 4-7 41.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 5-10 3-4 15, Ammar Maxwell 10-14 0-0 22, Cole Chapman 4-6 1-1 11, Jack Williams 2-2 0-1 4, Cam Manns 5-12 0-0 13, Nathan Richmond 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Austin 0-1 0-0 0, Gavin Davis 1-1 0-0 3, Jaedan Holstein 0-0 1-4 1, Jalon Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Sam Jordan 1-2 0-0 2, Khi Olson 2-4 0-0 5, Brody Radford 1-2 0-0 2, Braedy Johnston 2-2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 33-58 5-10 82
H 6 13 9 13 - 41
SS 27 22 16 17 - 82
Three-point field goals – H:3-14 (Gray 1-1, Fields 1-4, Hott 0-1, Nickols 0-1, Charlton 0-2, Wilfong 0-1, Medina 0-2, Hoffman 1-2 SS: 11-26 (B. Chapman 2-6, Maxwell 2-4, C. Chapman 2-3, Manns 3-6, Austin, Davis 1-1, Bailey 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Olson 1-3) Rebounds – H: 25 (Shanholtz 12) SS: 24 (Davis 6) Assists H: 9 (Gray 3) SS: 18 (B. Chapman 5). Steals – H: 5 (5 with 1) SS: 20 (C. Chapman 4, Manns 4) Fouls – H: 12 SS: 12 Fouled out – None.
