When teams reach a certain level of sustained dominance, motivation can become hard to maintain.
That hasn't been an issue for Shady Spring, which continued its romp through the postseason Tuesday with an 89-36 victory over Sissonville in a Class AAA Region 3 co-final at Dave Wills Gymnasium.
The defending state champion will return to Charleston next week as the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 North Marion Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Complacency has not become a problem for the Tigers, who find motivation in trying to repeat as champs and start a dynasty.
"We know we haven't reached our goal yet," junior Braden Chapman. "We want to get a state championship and make history and go back-to-back. I think staying focused is really easy for us, because we know what we want to do."
"I'm not going to underestimate any opponent, but we knew if we took care of business we were going to win," Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said. "The way we won surprised me, but here we are."
The Tigers (23-1) took the suspense away early. A 3-pointer by Sissonville's Tanner Griffith with 3:19 to play in the first quarter made it 17-9 and was the last time the Indians were within single digits.
Shady went on a 13-0 run, including a pair of 3-pointers from Chapman, and ended the period leading 30-11.
It went to 53-22 at halftime and kept snowballing.
In the third, there was a celebration within the celebration for the Tigers. Chapman hit a 3-pointer halfway through to hit 1,000 points exactly for his career. The game was stopped with 3:57 on the clock as Chapman was congratulated by his teammates and coaches.
"It means a lot, because I put a lot of hard work in," he said. "Credit to my dad and brother (Cole) for always staying with me, and my teammates for finding me tonight."
"To do it here, to take the timeout and him get the recognition was awesome," said Olson, who added that Chapman will be presented a commemorative ball with Tuesday's date.
Sissonville (7-17) got 12 points from Jalen Breckenridge and eight each from Ben Smith and Griffith.
The Tigers, who have won 20 straight games, were without junior forward Cameron Manns, who is nursing an injured foot. Olson said he would have played had it been a state tournament game.
Jaedan Holstein led the Tigers with 19 points. Braden Chapman finished with 18, Cole Chapman 16 and Ammar Maxwell 15.
"It's mainly just the 'Chip Mentality,' like we have across our warmups. We just always keep that chip on our shoulder," sophomore Gavin Davis said. "Coaches pushes us and always, even though we're No. 1 in the state, nobody's going to back down. Nobody's going to lay down, so we always push to play our best, no matter who we play. Lower seed or higher seed, we're always going to play our best, because we're the defending state champions and we have to keep that chip mentality."
Sissonville
Jalen Breckenridge 12, Ben Smith 8, Tanner Griffith 8, Ivan Jackson 2, Brandon Conner 6.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 18, Cole Chapman 16, Jaedan Holstein 19, Ammar Maxwell 15, Sam Jordan 3, Gavin Davis 6, Jalen Bailey 4, Ty Austin 4, Nathan Richmond 2, Khi Olson 2.
Si 11 11 7 7 — 36
SS 30 23 20 16 — 89
Three-point goals — Si: 7 (Breckenridge 2, Smith, Griffith 2, Conner 2); SS: 9 (B. Chapman 4, C. Chapman 2, Maxwell 3). Fouled out — none.