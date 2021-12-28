Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.