It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but Shady Spring got what it wanted out if its game with Cabell Midland Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Led by commanding dominance rebounding the ball and its old standby defense, Shady Spring rebounded from a loss at Logan with a 56-43 in the Battle for the Armory Tuesday evening.
Shady Spring outrebounded Class AAAA Cabell Midland by 20 (45-25) and only two Cabell Midland players – Chandler and Dominique Schmidt – had more than two made shots.
That is falling right into the parameters of who Ronnie Olson thinks his team must be.
“We have to be a tough rebounding team and we have to be able to out defend any team in the state,” Olson said. “We have to make it harder than anybody in the state to score against us on any possession and we have to rebound. That’s who we are. (The team) is starting to believe in it that.”
“Just a lack of discipline by our guys and it’s an effort thing,” Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said. “To me rebounding is a thing where you don’t even have to be very good at basketball at all to rebound. It’s an effort thing. And our guys didn’t give the effort they needed to have. It’s not like they have a seven-footer. They just worked harder and got to (a lot of) loose balls.”
Cole Chapman had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers and Jaedan Holstein had 12 rebounds and finished with a double-double (10 points).
The X factor Tuesday night was Ammar Maxwell, who had 16 points and six rebounds.
With guard Jack Williams gone for the season after an injury at Logan, Olson is looking for a few good men. With Brady Green already out for the season with a knee injury suffered in football and Khi Olson a bit banged up coming into the game, the pickings were slim on the Shady Spring bench, which has enough young players busting with potential but no real experience outside of Sam Jordan, who was in the starting lineup for Holstein at the outset Tuesday.
Olson went with a seven-man rotation against Cabell Midland.
“I’m happy with most and disappointed in some,” Olson said. “Some of those guys are coming to play and some guys aren’t pulling up their end of the bargain. On the bench and on the floor. We need some guys to step up. We are going to need more than just Ammar Maxwell stepping up to play.
“I already know that Braden (Chapman), Cole and Jaedan are going to be there every night,” Olson said. “And we had Ammar tonight. I thought Sam was a terror on the glass. I thought Gavin (Davis) gave us some good minutes. We need one more guy to step up. One or two more to step up and we need that. We need more depth.”
Shady Spring went down 6-2 early but went on a 10-2 run that was front- and back-ended by Maxwell 3s.
The Tigers never trailed after that.
The Shady Spring defense was certainly on point, holding Cabell Midland to just 32.6 percent shooting (15-of-46).
And the brothers Schmidt, Chandler and Dom, led the way with 21 and 13 points, respectively.
Only three other players scored.
“Shady Spring does a really good job of switching screens and forcing teams up high and our guys just didn’t handle the pressure well and I think that’s what hurt,” Martin said. “We have some guys who didn’t really know what to do in those situations and that’s kind of been our MO. It was a tough night; we just didn’t hit any shots.”
Not when they needed them, although Shady Spring didn’t shoot the lights out, shooting 38 percent from the floor.
It was just a strange game.
“I would have thought we had a better chance maybe the way they played, I think they were 6-of-20 from 3s and I know they can shoot 3s,” Martin said. “If you would have told us we played the way we played absolutely no way we win the game giving up 43 rebounds.”
It was a good win, Olson said, simply to get back into the winning side of the ledger after the tough loss at Logan.
“We put it on the board tonight, ‘Let’s get back to who we are,’ and what got us to this point, what got us here, what got us to the top,” Olson said. “And that’s defense. People probably get tired of it but you could see it tonight. We struggled to shoot. We struggled to score. But I’ll tell you want was there for four quarters and that is that half-court defense. If we score 56-60 and defend like that, we are going to beat a lot of teams.”
Shady will face Huntington St. Joseph Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the Burger King division championship. Cabell Midland will face Woodrow Wilson in the consolation game at 6 p.m.
Cabell Midland
Cooper Gibson 1-2 2-2 5, Dominic Schmidt 5-18 0-0 13, Tevin Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson Fetty 1-5 0-0 2, Luke Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Cottrell 0-2 0-0 0, Kyle Frost 0-2 0-1 0. TOTALS: 15-46 9-18 43.
Shady Spring (4-1)
Braden Chapman 1-9 3-6 5, Ammar Maxwell 5-10 3-4 16, Cole Chapman 7-13 4-4 21, Sam Jordan 1-4 0-1 2, Cam Manns 1-5 0-0 2, Gavin Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Jaedan Holsteon 4-8 2-4 10. TOTALS: 19-50 12-19 56.
CM 12 5 11 15 - 46
SS 19 8 12 17 - 56
3-point field goals – CM 4-23 (Gibson 1-2, D. Schmidt 3-11, C. Schmidt 0-5, Fetty 0-2, Cottrell 0-1, Frost 0-2). SS: B. Chapman 0-4, Maxwell 3-5, C. Chapman 3-7, Manns 0-4). Rebounds CM: 23 (C. Schmidt, Fetty 5). SS: 43 (Holstein 12). Assist – CM 6 (C. Schmidt, Fetty 2). SS: 11 (B. Chapman 7). Total fouls: CM: 17. SS: 16. Fouled out: Fetty.