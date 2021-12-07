The prospect of facing the pressure that is Shady Spring basketball is daunting enough.
The actual playing of the game is the kind of thing that can make a person reassess a desire to even do the basic fundamentals.
On the night when Shady Spring’s state championship team was honored, the Tigers turned Westside over 34 times and raced to an 81-41 season-opening victory over the Renegades Tuesday night at Shady Spring.
These are the times that try a man’s soul.
And Cole Chapman knows it.
The Shady Spring all-state guard, who led all scorers with 20 points and is one of the main dogs in that Tigers press, said he could feel the worm beginning to turn Tuesday, the way it always does, the way it did last season, during their postseason run.
It is an opposing point guard’s nightmare.
“As time goes by you can tell you are wearing on them,” Chapman said. “They start passing it as soon as they get it, they don’t want to dribble as much, they are loose with the ball. They're just not as focused because they are worried about the pressure we have.”
“We talked there just a while ago and I said I don’t know if there is anybody else that can pressure the ball as good as they do,” Westside coach Shawn Jenkins said. "And they do it well, but that’s why they are the state champs. That’s what they do. They wear on you and they wear you down.”
Jenkins knew it coming in, it’s just hard to simulate the waves of pressure. And Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said he feels like he did at the end of last year.
“I felt like we picked up where we left off last year,” Olson said. “And I think our pressure is even more intense this year. We wear on teams. Like I told the boys in the locker room, I wouldn’t want to play against us when we play like that.”
Indeed, it was a clinic on ball pressure and it got the Tigers started early, as they built up a 36-16 halftime lead, giving Westside fits getting across half court at times.
“They came out and they wanted to play, Westside was right there with us,” Olson said. “Even though we went up big I thought they were still battling, they were still chippy. Coach Jenkins does a good job with them. Then coming out at halftime, in the third quarter I felt like they still wanted to play. Then all of a sudden, they quit.”
Then came the third quarter run. Up 41-20, the Tigers went off, turning the ball over and scoring on transition basket after transition basket on what was eventually a 22-8 run to the end of the third to put the game out of reach. Chapman had 12 of those points in the quarter.
While the defense ruled the day, there was the shooting as well. The Tigers were 14-of-28 from 3-point range.
“That,” Olson said, “is unheard of.”
Seven different Tigers had 3s in the game, led by Cole Chapman, Braden Chapman (17 points) and Cam Manns (10 points) with three each. Jaedan Holstein also had 10 points in the game.
A premium has been put on filling the scoring hole left by the graduation of Todd Duncan, who was in town for the celebration of the state champions Tuesday.
Cole Chapman was one of those Olson mentioned as one who had to pick up some of the load after he averaged 13 last season.
“Todd was a 20-point scorer last year,” Chapman said. “I knew myself I was going to have to be a little more aggressive to fill in the holes. I was able to get it going in the second half and do that.”
Ashton Reed, playing his first extended time on the varsity squad, led the Renegades with nine points.
“My kids played hard, they have a lot of grit and this is not going to do anything but make us better,” Jenkins said.
For Shady, defense again was the story.
“It’s culture,” Olson said. “When they come in they know, I don’t have to tell them they aren’t going to play if they don’t play defense. They know. And now it is embraced. They also see that the media picks up on it. When they see you can also get glorified and get accolades for defense, hey, defense is pretty cool. Obviously, defense wins. Stock in defense is pretty high and we are buying all the time.”
Shady Spring will be at Wyoming East on Friday, while Westside will host the Westside Tip-off Classic the same day.
Westside (0-1)
Evan Colucci 3 1-4 8, Dale Bledsoe 2 0-0 5, Hunter Lester 0 0-0 0, Ashton Reed 3 3-4 9, Bryson Blankenship 2 2-2 6, Austin Cline 0 0-0 0 ryan Anderson 1 0-0 2, Brady St. Clair 0 4-4 4, Owen Kenney 0 4-6 4, Kody Blackburn 0 0-0 0, Ethan Justice 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 14-20 41.
Shsdy Spring (1-0)
Braden Chapman 6 2-2 17, Cole Chapman 8 1-2 20, Jaedan Holstein 3 4-7 10, Cam Manns 3 1-2 10, Ammar Maxwell 3 0-0 7, Sam Jordan 1 0-0 2, Jack Williams 2 0-0 6, Gavin Davis 0 0-0 0, Lattrell Hairston 1 1-2 3, Nathan Richmond 0 0-0, Makhi Olson 1 0-0 3, Jalen Bailey 10-0 3, Ty Austin 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-15 81.
W 10 6 12 13 — 41
SS 24 12 26 19 — 81
3-pointers - W: 3 (Colucci, Bledsoe, Justice). SS:14 (B. Chapman 3, C. Chapman 3, Manns 3, Maxwell, Williams 2, Olson, Bailey). Fouled out - None