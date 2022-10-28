Jenny Harnish/The Register-HeraldShady Spring's Adam Richmond (21) is brought down by Liberty tacklers during their game Friday in Shady Spring. The host Tigers won the game 33-12.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Shady closes season with win over Liberty (With Gallery)
By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
For an otherwise young Shady Spring team, a pair of seniors went out with a bang Friday night.
Adam Richmond flirted with 200 yards and scored two touchdowns, James Sellards ran for a score and had a key interception and the host Tigers defeated Raleigh County rival Liberty 33-12 on Senior Night.
It was a fitting end for the seniors who helped carry the load on a team that had nearly 30 freshmen and sophomores. The Tigers wrapped up their season at 3-7 after snapping a four-game losing streak.
Richmond, playing with right leg injuries for more than half the season, ran for 190 yards on 18 carries. He had a 39-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and had a 52-yard run on the drive that ended with his 3-yard score that opened up a 26-12 Tiger lead.
He also had a 12-yard reception from Brady Green and fourth-and-5 at the Liberty 38-yard line to extend the game's opening drive. It ended with Green's 1-yard sneak for a 7-0 lead.
His night ended after his ankle injury became too much to bear after a 17-yard gain into Liberty territory with 8:29 left in the game.
"He fought hard to get through the end of this season," Tigers coach Vince Culicerto said. "He wanted to be on that field and that showed something, him being here this year. He showed up and he knew his line was a bunch of young kids and things would be tough. He stuck it out and he played through injury. He could have easily said forget it and wanted to keep himself healthy for baseball and things coming up, but no, he stuck it out and I'm glad he finished how he did."
Sellards got the next three carries after Richmond came out, the last a 15-yard touchdown to make it a three-touchdown game with 6:34 to play.
It would have been his second TD, but after getting all six yards on a carry to the goal line Sellards fumbled into the end zone and John Hinkle fell on it for the score.
Between Richmond's final TD and Sellards' score, Sellards picked off a Liberty pass at the Shady 36 to keep the Raiders (1-8) from getting back in it.
Sellards also went over 100 tackles for the season.
"He's our man," Culicerto said. "Believes in us and believes in the team. He makes him a touchdown there at the end and the interception. It was fitting that's how it ended for him."
It's been an even tougher season for an even younger Liberty team, which is down to 22 players — one was hurt, and only three are seniors. Despite the struggles, the Raiders have been able to improve slowly through the course of the season.
Junior running back Connor Bradford continued his surge, running 22 times for 120 yards. He had a 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter to help the Raiders stay close at 7-6.
Quarterback Dalton Williams' 1-yard keeper got the Raiders to within 20-12 before Shady's decisive sequence.
"Just like I told them, you don't like losing. Nobody likes losing," Raiders coach Mark Montgomery said. "But that ... might have been the best game we have played in all aspects of the game. We weren't perfect by any means. They played with effort, they've got a great attitude and it's like I told them, we have a good week of practice and we need to end this thing on a good note next week."
Jalon Bailey also had an interception late for Shady.
Liberty will conclude its season next Friday, Nov. 4, with a 7 p.m. home kickoff against Wyoming East.
