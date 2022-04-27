Steven Thomas is a lifelong fan of tennis. He follows 20-time major champion Roger Federer, and grew up pulling for American legend Pete Sampras.
His experience on the court, however, is limited. But when the head coaching job at Shady Spring came open, he knew what he wanted to do. He saw the success of programs such as the boys basketball team and the softball team and wants to join them.
"When I interviewed for the job," Thomas said, "I told them I am someone who wants to build a program."
That's what he got to work on. He knows it won't happen overnight, but it looks like everyone is on board.
The Tigers have made strides under their first-year head coach. The girls team amassed a 5-2 record and the boys nearly broke even at 3-4 heading into the Coalfield Conference Tournament that started Wednesday at Liberty.
Last season, Shady had five state tournament qualifiers — emphasis on had. They were all seniors.
That left Thomas with four returning players — two boys, two girls — to build around.
"Everybody else had never picked up a racket," he said.
The experienced players are seniors Kaleb Anderson and Jacob Thomas on the boys side and senior Taylor Poe and sophomore Haley Sweeney on the girls team.
Sweeney and Poe are the girls' Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively. Both ran to 6-2 records going into Wednesday.
They also team up at No. 1 doubles, where they won the Coalfield championship Wednesday night. Thomas likes their chances at advancing to the state tournament.
Rounding out the top four singles seeds are freshmen Kadence Stump at No. 3 and Brooke Davis at No. 4. Stump and senior Abigail Dodd team up at No. 2 doubles and Davis and senior Preslei Whittaker are at No. 3.
"Preslei Whitaker and Abbie Dodd are first-year seniors who have been great influences on the younger girls," Thomas said.
Also playing have been sophomore Josie Green and freshman Laken Gentry.
Jacob Thomas, the coach's son, was not in the top four last season but with his edge in experience vaulted to No. 1 this season.
At No. 2 is freshman Jonas Masula, No. 3 is fellow freshman Noah Stafford and at No. 4 is sophomore Brayden Jarrell.
"(They) will be the foundation for the boys team," Thomas said. "Jacob has had a great influence on them."
Stafford and Masula are the No. 1 doubles team. At No. 2 are Thomas and Jarrell, while Anderson and freshman Douglas Dick are No. 3.
Stafford's brother Drew Stafford competed at No. 1 doubles at last year's state tournament.
Thomas credited assistant coach Glen Poe for his help in getting things started. He also wants to get a middle school league started, since teams from outside the area — including regional foes Herbert Hoover and Charleston Catholic — have freshmen who have been playing longer than many players here.
Kalee Bower and Kasi Butler of Liberty won the girls No. 2 doubles championship. The No. 3 champions were Zoe Asbury and Maggie Belcher of Liberty.
The No. 1 boys winners were Aaron Jarrell and Ty Eller of Wyoming East. At No. 2, the winners were Michael Pickelsimer and Caleb Horn of River View. The No. 3 seed champs were Liberty's Alex Whitener and Hilbert.
The singles divisions will be completed Thursday at Liberty starting at 3 p.m.
The Class AA-A Region 3 tournament will be held next week at Shady Spring. Times and dates will be released at a later date.
