Shady Spring celebrated its new turf field with a shutout of Tug Valley Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field.
Junior quarterback Cam Manns threw for two touchdowns and 115 yards and ran for another as the Tigers rolled to the 42-0 victory.
Manns' touchdown passes went to Tyler Mackey (31 yards) and Caleb Whittaker, and he scored on a 1-yard sneak.
James Sellards led the ground game, a key point coach Vince Culicerto wanted to improve on this season, with 85 yards and a touchdown. Whittaker added 45 yards on the ground and Bryson Pinardo rushed there times for 20 yards and a score.
Ian Whited had an interception return of 52 yards and a score. Kicker Will Harman had a field goal and three extra points.
Shady will be back in action next Friday hosting Nicholas County, which beat Oak Hill 27-25 Friday night.