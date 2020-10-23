Shady Spring and Bluefield have waged some classic battles on the hardwood in recent years.
Wednesday night in their Class AA/A Region 3, Section 1 soccer semifinal clash at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, the two schools brought that same fever to the pitch.
Needing nine attempts to decide the outcome, the Tigers dispatched their nemesis, 4-3, to advance to Saturday's sectional championship.
"This was tough. Nothing to nothing the entire game and a very evenly contested ball game both ways. A lot of even possessions and the shootout goes nine deep. It's overwhelming," Shady Spring head coach Michael Manning said.
The two teams met just once during the Covid-19 plagued season and the result was a 2-2 tie in BLuefield.
Manning fully expected another tight clash Wednesday.
"We knew it was going to be evenly matched. They have low numbers, we have low numbers. We have been injury plagued and Covid plagued. It was very even down there," Manning said.
In a match with so much on the line, the play of the goalkeepers was stellar. Both freshman Davis Rockness for Bluefield and sophomore Logan Brown for Shady played above their years keeping the game scoreless through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, sending the game to a shootout.
Normally a shootout is the most goals in five attempts. Everyone in attendance had to know, it wasn't going to be that easy.
During the shootout, senior William Matthews took over in net for the Beavers and made a crucial save on Shady's first attempt.
Shady Spring would hit the next two attempts, but Bluefield hit its first three for a one goal lead going to round four.
When Shady's fourth attempt sailed high, Bluefield was one made attempt away from the sectional title.
For five straight shots the young sophomore saved the Tigers from elimination, pushing the shootout to the ninth round.
In round nine, junior Evan Belcher squeezed his attempt just under Matthews' arm to give Shady a 4-3 advantage. Brown faced one last shot, this time to win the match. Again he stood tall, forcing the shot wide to give Shady the win.
"Logan stepped up huge," Manning said. "He had multiple saves throughout the game and multiple saves when it came to (the shootout). Nothing got by him in the game, a clean sheet in the game. We go to (the shootout) and they get three on the first three guys that come up. After that he shut them down. I tip my hat to Logan completely on that."
In the opening match of the night, the Shady Spring girls faced PikeView in their sectional semifinal clash.
The Lady Tigers saved the drama for the boys, easily dispatching a depleted Lady Panther's squad, 5-2.
"We moved the ball well and played well," Shady Spring head coach Joey Beckett said. "PikeView was a little down, they only had 11 players. When they went down, we tried to go down. I can't complain at all. I am really proud of them. They played with class."
The Lady Tigers, who had beat PikeView three times during the regular season, took control early in the match, putting the Lady Panthers defense under intense pressure.
Emily Stevens gave the Lady Tigers the lead it would never relinquish just eight minutes in on an assist from Kylie Brown.
Over the next four minutes, PikeView keeper Bella Martin fielded a barrage of shots including two one-on-one saves against Stevens and Taylor Scott.
However, when Martin knocked Stevens to the ground on a loose ball, Shady was awarded a penalty kick that was converted by Mallie Lawson for a 2-0 lead.
Scott would get another breakaway attempt at the midway point of the first half, which she cashed in for a 3-0 lead that Shady held at halftime.
"It was a sectional match and we didn't want to play around too much knowing they were down and we had beat them already during the year," Beckett said.
Shady put the game away quickly when Scott found Isabella Workman for a goal just three minutes into the second half. Stevens pushed the lead to 5-0 with her second goal of the match, less than three minutes later.
PikeView would score two goals late, one by Emily Curry and one by Madysn Griffith.
The Shady Spring girls will play Bluefield for the sectional championship Saturday at 11 a.m. at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, while the boys will face the winner PikeView for the championship at 1 p.m.