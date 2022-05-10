Shady beats Independence to win sectional championship

Sometimes the best laid plans can go awry, even when they seemingly work.
And if you’re talking the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament, they especially may go awry if you don’t take Shady Spring’s Hadley Wood into account.
Independence coach Ken Adkins had been adamant that he would not let Tigers all-stater Olivia Barnett beat him in the sectional championship series.
He didn’t.
Wood made up for it, driving in two runs to help Shady topple Independence 3-0 Tuesday in the sectional title tilt to send the Tigers to next week’s Region 3 championship against Wyoming East.
Wood’s fifth inning flare into right field scored Maynard, who had tripled with one out ahead of Barnett being walked intentionally for a second time.
She had an inkling she might have to be the hero and she was ready for the spotlight. And ready to cash in her opportunity.
“Yeah, and it (makes her) a little nervous,” Wood said of the situation. “I'll go up there and I’m like, ‘I guess I gotta make them pay for it now’ and just hope for the best.”
“Hadley Wood did an excellent job this tournament,” Shady Spring coach Don Barnett said. “She’s had an excellent senior season. We wanted to try to do something different. We know in that situation that it’s a real likelihood that Olivia is not going to get pitched to, especially with runners on in a tight game and we feel like Hadley Wood is going to be able to get it done any time. She is a solid hitter; a fantastic player and she did what good players do and came up big for us.”
Independence coach Ken Adkins agreed.
He had written down on a piece of paper the instructions to himself to not allow Olivia Barnett to have a key hit against the Patriots.
“It worked, Olivia Barnett did not beat me today, Shady Spring beat me, Shady Spring beat Independence. You have to (tip the hat to Hadley Wood),” Adkins said, doing just that. “If Hadley Wood beats me then I’ll accept that. Well, Hadley Wood beat me. Hats off to Hadley Wood. But they had not done that, and even when they had we had been able to weather the storm by not pitching to Olivia Barnett.”
Wood had an RBI in the seventh when she drove in Lexi Hoke with a groundout.
Coach Barnett had made some slight adjustments to his lineup, moving Paige Maynard to the leadoff spot, bumping Olivia Barnett and Wood up and putting leadoff hitter Kaylee Waddell in the four hole.
Maynard, who was named tournament MVP, responded with a 3-for-4 evening at the plate, with a double and a triple and she scored that key first run. Barnett was 0-for-1, striking out in her first at-bat and then was walked intentionally three times and she scored the second run in the fifth when Waddell laid down a perfect bunt that Independence had no choice but to go to first for the second out.
“It was just an adjustment we made to try and spread the bats out up and down the lineup a little more than we had,” Barnett said. “Paige came out and did us right three straight times. We were just a whole lot more patient in the box today, we took something off the swings and didn’t try to end the game in one swing and it paid off for us today.”
The win gave the Tigers a bit of redemption for the near misses of the past.
“This has been an Achilles' heel for us for several years,” coach Barnett said. “Independence is a well-coached team and they have had a lot of talent come in and out of here the last several years. We felt we would have as much talent as anyone around here but we felt we would have to grow and play near perfect to get through and do what we were able to do what we did today.”
Maynard threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Independence’s Delaney Buckland pitched another gem, striking out 12 and walking three (the three to Olivia Barnett) and surrendering six hits.
Members of the all-tournament team were Shady Spring’s Maynard (MVP), Olivia Barnett, Wood and Emma Cyrus, Independence’s Buckland, Alyssa Daniels and Alli Hypes, Nicholas County’s Emma Kiss and Laycee Cook and Liberty’s Brooklyn Brown.
The Region 3 tournament will begin at Wyoming East on Monday.
SS: 000 021 0 — 3 6 1
I: 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Battery – SS: Paige Maynard and Kaylee Waddell, I: Delaney Buckland and Alyssa Daniels. WP – Maynard. LP – Buckland. Hitting – SS: Paige Maynard 3-4 (2B, 3B run), Olivia Barnett (run), Hadley Wood 1-4 (2 rbis), Kaylee Waddell (rbi), Emma Cyrus 1-3, Lexi Hoke (run). I: Buckland 1-3, Kassidy Bradbury 1-3, Chloe Hard 1-2 (2B) Records: SS 19-4, Indy 16-14.