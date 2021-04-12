PREP BASEBALL
Shady Spring 8, Nicholas County 2
Josh Lovell homered and drove in four runs as Shady Spring defeated visiting Nicholas County in both teams’ season opener.
Lovell had two of the Tigers’ three hits. Three Nicholas County pitchers combined to walk 10 batters.
Thatcher Poteat worked 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win for Shady. He allowed three hits and an unearned run while striking out seven and walking four.
Kendall Giles was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Grizzlies.
Shady will play at Bluefield today at 5:30 p.m. Nicholas will visit Independence Friday at 5:30 p.m.
NC 100 001 0 — 2 5 3
SS 110 330 x — 8 3 1
Pitching — NC: Nicholas, Barker (4), Brown (6) and Giles; SS: Poteat, Young (5) and Redden; Hitting — NC: Giles 2-4 (2 rbi), Kesterson 1-3, Pritt 1-3 (2b), McClung 1-4; SS: Young 1-1 (2b), Lovell 2-2 (hr, 4 rbi).
Records — NC: 0-1; SS: 1-0.
PREP SOFTBALL
Shady Spring 4, Wyoming East 3, 8 innings
new richmond — Shady Spring got the softball season started with a 4-3 victory in eight innings over Wyoming East.
Mackenzie Maynard went the distance on the mound and homered for the Tigers. Natalie Adams doubled for the visitors.
Olivia Hylton was 3-for-4 with a home run and Paige Laxton had two hits, including a double, for Wyoming East.
Shady will host Woodrow Wilson Thursday at 5 p.m. The Warriors will entertain Mount View today, also at 5:30 p.m.
SS 000 001 12 — 4 5 2
WE 200 000 01 — 3 6 1
Pitching — SS: Mackenzie Maynard and Kaylee Waddell; WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton; Hitting — SS: Alyssa Lilly 1-3, Maynard (hr, rbi), Ashley Farrugia 1-4, Natalie Adams 1-3 (2b, run), Waddell 1-3; WE: Hylton 3-4 (hr, 2 runs), Laxton 2-4 (2b, run), Savannah Brehm 1-3.
Records — SS: 1-0; WE: 0-1.
Westside 15, PikeView 0, 4 innings
clear fork — Jaeden Fleenor struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter in a two-hitter as Westside won its season opener 15-0 in four innings.
Fleenor and Katelyn Bly each hit a double as five players had two hits for the Renegades.
Christina Hale and Macie Duckworth had the hits for PikeView.
Westside will play at Man Wednesday at 6 p.m.
PV 000 0 — 0 2 3
W 383 1 — 15 13 0
Pitching — PV: Holly Dunford and Madi Whittaker; W: Jaeden Fleenor and Olivia Lambert; Hitting — PV: Christina Hale 1-2, Macie Duckworth 1-2; W: Madison Hicks 2-3, Fleenor 2-3 (2b), Katelyn Bly 2-3 (2b), Madison Hall 2-3, Torin Morgan 2-4.
Records — PV: 0-1; W: 1-0.