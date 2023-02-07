The season has been all about atmosphere for Shady Spring, especially of late.
Ten days ago the Tigers were in their sold-out gym avenging their state title loss to Fairmont and reclaiming the No. 1 spot in Class AAA. Last week they were at the historic Greenbrier beating Class AAAA teams Cabell Midland and second-ranked Parkersburg South for the Battle for the Springhouse championship.
So when they’re faced with a team they have already beaten handily once this season, a letdown might be expected.
It happened, but the Tigers woke up and went on to defeat county rival Independence 82-27 Tuesday in Dave Wills Gymnasium.
Shady (15-3) won its 12th straight game but looked unusually sloppy getting there early. The Tigers missed several shots under the basket as the offense struggled to get going.
It was so bad that head coach Ronnie Olson benched all five starters within the first five minutes. The lineup of Gavin Davis, Jack Williams, Jalon Bailey, Sam Jordan and Khi Olson provided a little spark, but the Tigers still managed only a 12-8 lead at the end of the first.
The starters came back in to begin the second and scored the first 12 points of the period, but it wasn’t until a subsequent 15-0 run that the Tigers started to look like themselves.
“I didn’t feel like it was really good energy,” Ronnie Olson said. “I felt like we were going to create our own energy in the half court. I just wanted to defend and not press and work on some things, and they weren’t able to do that, the starters, so I benched them. But to their credit, they came back and played a lot better.”
The team finally received their 2021 state championship rings in a pregame ceremony, but Olson thought the lack of atmosphere had more to do with the slow start than any distraction.
“I just think they’ve played in so many big games the last couple of weeks that the environment and what was at stake just unfortunately didn’t get them going, and you can’t do that,” Olson said. “We’ve played tons of good games the last couple of weeks. Big venues, a lot at stake, sold-out gyms. Energy wasn’t there tonight at the beginning.
“Like I told them, I know it’s hard. I’ve played in these games before. It’s hard to get upset over things, but we knew what we were looking for and we didn’t really accomplish it early. But I felt like they kind of guarded the ball better the second half. Because we want to get ready for Friday (a game at Class AAAA No. 6 Greenbrier East).”
Shady defeated Independence 88-25 on Jan. 19.
“It’s hard to get excited for a game like this, knowing that you’re probably going to win,” senior Cam Manns admitted. “But we found a spark and put up 80.”
After taking a 39-12 lead at halftime, the Tigers applied the pressure in the second half. They limited the Patriots to six points in the third quarter, which ended with 15-2 Shady run to extend the lead to 62-18.
The starters came out for good with 5:03 left in the fourth.
“They’re a really good basketball team,” first-year Independence head coach Shawn Jenkins said. “That’s what I was just in there telling the kids, arguably that’s the second-best team in the state behind Morgantown maybe, since Morgantown has beat them. But I wouldn’t count them out if they were to play again because they’re a really good basketball team.
“We knew it was going to be a hard game for us to come in here. I just wanted my kids to play hard and give forth the effort, and I feel like they did that.”
The Patriots (4-12) got seven points from Corey Shumate and five from Colton Hughes. Indy will go to Liberty on Friday.
Shady had four players in double figures, led by Manns with 17 points. Jaedan Holstein followed with 15, Ammar Maxwell 12 and Williams 10.
Everyone from the 2021 team was there to accept their championship rings except Todd Duncan, who is on the golf team at West Virginia. Duncan’s parents accepted on his behalf, carrying a cardboard cutout of his face to the amusement of the Shady fans.
It took nearly two years for the rings to become available because of funding, but it was worth the wait, Manns said.
“It was a great feeling. I mean, it’s been a long time coming,” he said. “We definitely want two of those. We should have had one last year, but it’s all right. We’re going to bounce back this year and get another one.”
Not that the Tigers need more motivation — a last-second loss in the state title game is more than enough. But Tuesday’s ring ceremony likely won’t hurt.
“Absolutely. That was some of our thinking,” Olson said. “If we needed any more extra motivation, we’re definitely going to give it to them in these rings. Keep it fresh in their minds. I don’t want this to get stale and stagnant.
“Motivation is the way we lost last year, and bringing home another state title and winning two out of three.”
