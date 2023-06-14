After two seasons running track at Glenville State, Shady Spring native Isaiah Valentine has transferred to Marshall.
Valentine, a 2021 Shady Spring graduate, said he entered the transfer portal and received interest and offers from some mid-major Division I schools. He said Marshall’s persistence won out.
“I thought about going out-of-state, to the warmer states, but Marshall really kept in contact and pulled me in,” Valentine said.
Valentine won the Class AA state championship in the 400 as a freshman and would have repeated as a sophomore but was disqualified for a lane violation.
Track season was canceled his junior year because of the pandemic. He went into football season expected to be one of the top players in the area, but a severe leg injury due to compartment syndrome required surgery and he missed all but the first game of the season.
He was able to get back in time for track despite not being 100 percent. He competed in the state meet after a second-place Region 3 finish in the 400 and was on two qualifying relay teams, including the Region 3 champion 4x400 team.
At the state meet, he was sixth in the 400. The 4x400 team was fourth.
He then competed in the 400 and in relays for the Pioneers before deciding to transfer.
Valentine said he would always “dream of running at the DI level.” He also hopes to be a professional athlete in the next couple of years.
“I am very thankful,” Valentine said. “I want to give a shoutout to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
