The New River Patriots posted a 32-6 win over host Summers in C Team football play earlier this month.
For the Patriots’ offense, Knox Chornsbay had eight carries for 152 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. Also, Easton Kaylor rushed eight times for 112 yards, two TDs and a pair of conversion scores, and Gunnar Morris collected 41 yards on five carries and scored a two-pointer.
Defensively for New River, Maddox Compton had six tackles (four TFL) and recovered a fumble, Sawyer Taylor had five tackles (five TFL) and a fumble recovery, Gunnar Morris had four tackles (one TFL) and recovered a fumble, and Knox Chornsbay registered four tackles.
Other contributors included Easton Kaylor (three tackles), Aubrey Neal (two tackles, TFL), Nate Young (one tackle, TFL and a forced fumble) and Cohen Harrison (one tackle).
“This C Team group has the potential to be special,” said head coach Brad Compton. “They work hard and enjoy being around each other.”
• • •
Week 1 scores from the South Eastern Youth Football League on Aug. 19 were:
D Team
Fayetteville 7,
Western Greenbrier 4
New River 7,
Summers 2
Richwood 5,
White Sulphur 4
C Team
Fayetteville 22,
Western Greenbrier 0
New River 32,
Summers 6
Union 46,
Meadow Bridge 0
White Sulphur 20,
Richwood 0
B Team
Fayetteville 44,
Western Greenbrier 0
New River 40,
Summers 0
Union 42,
Meadow Bridge 8
Richwood 30,
White Sulphur 6
A Team
Western Greenbrier 28, Fayetteville 26
New River 36,
Summers 6
Union 50,
Meadow Bridge 0
White Sulphur 12
Richwood 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.