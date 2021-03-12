Several teams in the area have had to put athletic activity on hold in the first week of the winter sports season.
Independence was shut down Wednesday starting with the girls basketball team’s game against Sherman. The pause will last through March 22.
The wrestling team was set to compete in a revamped WSAZ Invitational today and Saturday. The Patriots were also scheduled to host a trimatch with Liberty and Philip Barbour on March 20.
Nicholas County had to take the same measure with the boys basketball team.
The Oak Hill girls basketball team has been inactive all week and hopes to get back to the court on Monday.
The Meadow Bridge girls were set to play their season opener Thursday against Liberty. The boys are scheduled to finally open the season Tuesday at Sherman.
The Greater Beckley Christian boys basketball game tonight against Webster County has been postponed.
