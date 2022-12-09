HUNTINGTON — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation.
“Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
“It was hard, but I know she would have wanted me to play,” Lochow said.
For his efforts, Lochow is the offensive captain of the West Virginia Class AAA all-state team selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The 6-foot, 200-pound senior filled a utility spot on the squad after leading the Highlanders to a 13-1 record and a 28-3 victory over Parkersburg South in the state championship game.
Lochow completed 130 of 207 passes for 2,192 yards and 35 touchdowns, with four interceptions, and ran for 1,132 yards and 16 touchdowns on 131 carries.
“He’s the best in the state,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said. “He could have had even better numbers, but we pulled him out after the third quarter in seven games.”
Lochow, committed to the University of Dayton, was joined on the first team offense by teammate Robbie Martin, a junior offensive lineman with 23 major college scholarship offers. Three more Highlanders, brothers Kiyou Jackson and Zah Jackson, and Wayne Harris made the first-team defense, Kiyou on the line, Zah in the secondary and Harris as a utility player.
The first-team offense also featured Martinsburg quarterback Ezra Bagent, who completed 126 of 192 passes for 2,163 yards and 29 TDs, with four interceptions.
The running backs were Hurricane’s Jeremiah Riffle, who ran for 2,127 yards, and Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig, who ran for 1,583. They were joined on the team by wide receivers Jerrae Hawkins of Wheeling Park (67 catches, 1,173 yards, 14 TDs), Cyrus Traugh of Parkersburg South (85-1,200, 19 TDs) and Princeton’s Dominick Collins (58-1,036, 19 TD).
Joining Martin on the offensive line was Cabell Midland’s Shawn Rouse, committed to Marshall University; George Washington’s Layth Gahnnam, committed to Virginia Tech; Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers and Princeton’s Eli Campbell.
A pair of star quarterbacks Brett Phillips of Wheeling Park and Robert Shockey of Parkersburg joined Lochow at the utility spot. Phillips threw for 3,105 yards and Shockey 3,056.
Parkersburg’s Casey Stanley is the kicker. He was 6 for 9 on field goals, with a long of 46 yards, and 30 for 34 on extra points, with three of the misses being because of botched snaps or holds. His 29 touchbacks were the most in the state.
In addition to the three Huntington stars, the first-team defense featured Cabell Midland junior defensive lineman Michael Lunsford, who owns offers from Marshall, Cincinnati, Appalachian State and Eastern Kentucky. With him on the defenisve front is Martinsburg’s Rashad Reid, who made 51.5 tackles, 15 for losses, and 4.5 sacks.
The defense is captained by Hurricane linebacker Mondrell Dean, a senior with 23 scholarship offers. Dean made 139 tackles, 24 for losses, and 11 sacks. Dean caused four fumbles and recovered one.
“He does everything that he can on defense,” Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said. “He makes tackles, he plays multiple positions,. In my opinion, he’s the most valuable player in West Virginia.”
Lochow backed up Mays’ assessment.
“Mondrell’s a great player,” Lochow said. “He’s all over the place. He could play anywhere. Defensive end, linebacker, safety. He’s that good.”
Cody Shy of Spring Valley, Gage Wright of Parkersburg South, Phil Reed of Bridgeport and Kam Shallis of Martinsburg also made the team at linebacker. Shy made 101 tackles and 4.5 sacks; Wright 96 tackles with 27 for losses and 15 sacks; Reed 101 tackles, four for losses; and Shallis 50 tackles, four for losses.
Spencer Powell of Jefferson and Jaeden Hammick of University join Jackson in the secondary. Powell made 31 tackles and three interceptions. Hammack picked off six passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Jameer Hunter of Martinsburg and Bobby Powell of Morgantown are utility players. Hunter finished with 620 receiving yards, 10 touchdown catches, and returned three and two kickoffs touchdowns to go with five interceptions. Powell made 25 tackles, 10 pass deflections, picked off two passes and scored five touchdowns.
The all-state team likely would rarely punt, but if it did it would turn to Conor Fitzpatrick of John Marshall.
Captains of the second team are wide receiver Ray Adames of Musselman on offense and utility player Lucas Rippetoe of Hurricane on defense.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Ezra Bagent, Martinsburg — Sr.
RB — Jeremiah Riffle, Hurricane — Sr.
RB — Zach Rohrig, Bridgeport — Jr.
WR — Jerrae Hawkins, Wheeling Park — Jr.
WR — Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South — Sr.
WR — Dominick Collins, Princeton, Jr.
OL — Kamar Summers, Bridgeport — Sr.
OL — Layth Ghannam, George Washington — Sr.
OL — Robby Martin, Huntington — Jr.
OL — Eli Campbell, Princeton — Jr.
OL — Shawn Rouse, Cabell Midland — Sr.
U — Robert Shockey, Parkersburg South — Jr.
U — Gavin Lochow, Huntington — Sr. (Captain)
U — Brett Phillips, Wheeling Park — Sr.
K — Casey Stanley, Parkersburg — Jr.
Defense
DL — Rashad Reid, Martinsburg — Jr.
DL — Michael Lunsford, Cabell Midland — Jr.
DL — Kiyou Jackson, Huntington — Jr.
LB — Cody Shy, Spring Valley — Sr.
LB — Mondrell Dean, Hurricane — Sr (Captain)
LB — Gage Wright, Parkersburg South -. Jr
LB — Phil Reed, Bridgeport – Sr.
LB — Kam Shallis, Martinsburg — Sr.
DB — Spencer Powell, Jefferson — Sr.
DB – Jaeden Hammack, University — Sr.
DB — Zah Jackson, Huntington — Soph
U — Jameer Hunter, Martinsburg — Sr.
U — Bobby Powell, Morgantown — Jr.
U — Wayne Harris, Huntington — Jr.
P — Conor Fitzpatrick, John Marshall — Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Grant Cochran, Princeton — Sr.
QB — Abe Fenwick, George Washington — Jr.
RB — Curtis Jones, Cabell Midland — Jr.
RB — Ian Cline, Greenbrier East — Jr.
RB — Matt Moore, Beckley — Sr.
WR — Ray Adames, Musselman — Sr. (Captain)
WR — Keegan Sack, George Washington – Soph.
OL — Seth Burke, Morgantown — Sr.
OL — Eli Stahara, Morgantown — Sr.
OL — EJ Hendricks, Martinsburg — Jr.
OL — Sam Boothe, Spring Valley — Jr.
OL — Tyree Fowlkes, Beckley, Sr.
U — Anthony Valentine, George Washington Jr.
U — Baden Hardman, Musselman. Sr.
K — Johnny Aya-ay, Huntington. Jr.
Defense
DL — Charles DiSaia, Wheeling Park, Sr.
DL — Demetrius Gearheart, Parkersburg South, Sr.
DL — Donovan Garrett, Huntington, Sr.
DL — Aydin Fleming, Martinsburg, Jr.
LB — Jerimiah Jackson, Oak Hill, Sr.
LB — Turner Garretson, Parkersburg South, Jr.
LB — Erick Brothers Jr., Wheeling Park, Sr.
LB — Khamrin Proffitt, Princeton, Sr.
LB — Jordan Price, Huntington, Sr.
DB — Triston Walker, Parkersburg South, Jr.
DB — Keyshawn Robinson, Jefferson, Jr.
U — Murphy Clement, Martinsburg, Jr.
U — Ryan Hall, Bridgeport, Sr.
U — Lucas Rippitoe, Hurricane, Sr. (Captain)
P — Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Jaylen Abercrombie, Spring Valley; Gavin Adkins, Huntington; Maximus Anderson, Spring Mills; Isaiah Ayers, George Washington; Drew Banks, Lincoln County; Andrew Baria, Riverside; Charlie Brazier, Bridgeport; Noah Braham, University; Mason Brookman, Princeton; Drew Boczek, Morgantown; Aaron Clark, South Charleston; Jacob Coffield, John Marshall; Peyton Coulter, George Washington; Avonte Crawford, Huntington; Christian Conrad, Hurricane; Monquelle Davis, Greenbrier East; Noah Dotson, Greenbrier East; Buzz Dover, Martinsburg; Tyshawn Dues, Hurricane; Jacob Ellis, Hurricane; Eli Faircloth, Hedgesville; Savion Farmer, Buckhannon-Upshur; Austin Fleming, Parkersburg; Isaiah Fritts, Jefferson; Zion Grantham, Martinsburg; Tanner Griffith, Brooke; Declan Hall, Hedgesville; Laron Hall-Dues, Hurricane; Sha’lik Hampton, Capital; Ethan Harper, Preston; Hayden Hatfield, George Washington; Grant Hicks, Hampshire; Michael Hogan, Wheeling Park; Luke Hudson, University; Nycere Jacobs, Jefferson; Ethan Jackson, University; Caden Johnson, Hurricane; Will James, Wheeling Park; Brock Kehler, University; Ryan Kelley, Buckhannon-Upshur; Tylai Kimble, Woodrow Wilson; Xavier Kirk, Hedgesville; Isaiah Koontz, Lincoln County; Mari Lawton, South Charleston; Cannon Lewis, Cabell Midland; Kyrell Lewis, Spring Valley; Eli Littlejohn, St. Albans; Hank Martin, Morgantown; Ty Martin, Bridgeport; Klay Matthews, George Washington; Nolan Meelhlib, Jefferson; Lucas McCallister, Greenbrier East; Connor McCann, Spring Valley; Connor Mollohan, Woodrow Wilson; Kobe Moneypenny, Musselman; Heath Montgomery, Hurricane; Collen Moore, Ripley; Virgil Myers, Ripley; Caleb Nutter, Morgantown; David Parsons, Parkersburg; Daron Parks, Hurricane; Kam Phillips, Hurricane; Dennis Pike, Musselman; Cole Porter, John Marshall; Brodee Rice, Princeton; Aidan Sparks, Bridgeport; Jacob Stevens, University; Michael Terrell, Riverside; Brent Terwillger, Martinsburg; Evan Tewell, Jefferson; Taylor Thomas, Bridgeport; Wiz Tye, Huntington; Tre Wahl, Spring Valley; Broderick Washington, Morgantown; Braydin Ward, Riverside; Adam Wilkerson, Riverside; Ryan Wolfe, Cabell Midland; Troy Woolaston, Musselman; Xerexess Yancey, Martinsburg
