oak hill — Seven new inductees will be welcomed into the Collins/Oak Hill High School Red Devil Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The new Hall of Fame members will be introduced Friday night during pregame of the Oak Hill-Wyoming East football game, which begins at 7 p.m. at John P. Duda Stadium. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 21, they will be the guests of honor at a banquet at the Holiday Lodge. Social hour is at noon, and the lunch follows at 1 p.m.
A few tickets remain. To check on availability, contact one of the hall of fame committee members.
The inductees will include Matt Boyd, Carrie Bowling (posthumous), Millie (Gibson) Lee, Marcus Grasty, Carolyn (Keeney) Toney, Bob Bragg and Sam Calloway.
HOF committee member Mike Fox will offer opening and closing remarks at the Saturday banquet, and Calloway will provide the invocation and introduce the guest speaker, Cornelius Jackson, a 2016 Red Devil Hall of Fame inductee and an assistant basketball coach at Marshall University.
Katie Hayes, the principal of Oak Hill High School, will introduce the inductees.